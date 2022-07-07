Johnson lashes out at ‘eccentric’ critics as he heads for Downing Street exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson lashes out at ‘eccentric’ critics as he heads for Downing Street exit

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 2:13 pm
The Prime Minister suggested that removing him from office was an affront to the millions of voters who gave him a landslide election victory in 2019 (Beresford Hodge/PA)
The Prime Minister suggested that removing him from office was an affront to the millions of voters who gave him a landslide election victory in 2019 (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Boris Johnson left little doubt that he believes his Cabinet colleagues and Tory critics have made a big error in pushing him out of No 10.

Operation Save Big Dog may have ultimately failed, but the Prime Minister was still prepared to snarl at those who took the “eccentric” decision to force him out.

He blamed the “herd instinct” at Westminster and suggested that removing him from office was an affront to the millions of voters who gave him the landslide election victory in 2019.

Until Thursday morning, when the ministerial resignations kept coming and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on him to quit, Mr Johnson had resolved to fight on, with allies claiming he had “called the bluff” of Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs.

But long before the lectern was placed outside the door of No 10, it was clear that the colourful, chaotic, controversial Johnson era was drawing to a close.

The mass exodus of more than 50 MPs quitting government and party posts ranging from Chancellor of the Exchequer to trade envoy to Angola was impossible to survive.

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister,” Mr Johnson said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street
Boris Johnson said no-one was ‘remotely indispensable’ in politics (James Manning/PA)

But confirming he was going nowhere soon, he appointed a new Cabinet to replace the ministers who quit and vowed to serve “until a new leader is in place”.

He highlighted his biggest political achievement – “the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time” – and said that was “the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person”.

“I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019,” he said in a direct message to the public.

Allies of the Prime Minister have warned that no other Tory leader will be able to win the next election, with a No 10 source claiming a “coalition of chaos” between Labour, the Liberal Democrats and SNP will emerge.

The Prime Minister had rejected efforts by Cabinet ministers on Wednesday to persuade him the parliamentary arithmetic meant he was finished as PM after MPs withdrew support.

“In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we’re actually only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally,” the Prime Minister said.

“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.

“But as we’ve seen at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves.”

Despite the obvious bitterness at how his term in office had ended, off the back of the Chris Pincher sleaze row and with questions about his judgment, he said he was “immensely proud” of his record.

And as a veteran of the occasionally brutal world of Westminster politics he acknowledged that “no-one is remotely indispensable” and “them’s the breaks”.

