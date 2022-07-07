Former PM Theresa May says new leader needs to unite the country and Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Former PM Theresa May says new leader needs to unite the country and Tories

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 2:23 pm
Former Prime Minister Theresa May says whoever succeeds Boris Johnson needs to ‘unite the country and unite the party’ (PA)
Former Prime Minister Theresa May says whoever succeeds Boris Johnson needs to ‘unite the country and unite the party’ (PA)

Former Prime Minister Theresa May says whoever succeeds Boris Johnson needs to “unite the country and unite the party” and be honest with the public about the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mrs May was asked if she would be prepared to act as a caretaker Prime Minister, but said: “I don’t think there’s going to be a caretaker Prime Minister in the sense of somebody else coming into that role.”

The ex-Tory leader was making a speech in London as Boris Johnson announced his resignation in Downing Street.

After her lecture, she asked what she would want to see in a new Prime Minister and said: “I would want see somebody who wants to concentrate on healing division, who wants to unite the country and unite the party.

“This is so important going forward.

“I am concerned when I look at some other countries and the polarisation of politics in the United States, for example.

“I think that we need to ensure that we avoid going down that very polarised route of politics and society.”

James Brokenshire visit to the O2
Mrs May was answering questions after delivering a lecture in honour of James Brokenshire (PA)

Mrs May said: “The key task of somebody coming in as Prime Minister is going to be dealing with the current situation with the cost-of-living crisis.

“There are some difficult messages for people there.

“I think it’s important that somebody comes in who is willing to be honest with people about what the issues are and what the potential solutions are, and how we might get to there and the difficulties there will be on the way.”

Mrs May was answering questions after delivering the James Brokenshire lecture on “public service and restoring faith in politics” at the Institute of Government (IfG).

She did not mention Mr Johnson directly in her speech but jokingly congratulated the IfG on the timing of the lecture, given its subject matter, stressing it was the text she would have delivered even without the events of the past few days.

She remembered the Conservative secretary of state Mr Brokenshire, who died last year, and said: “He exemplified decency, honesty and integrity – values that I believe are essential in public life if we are to have faith in our politics.

“As was remarked at his memorial service, James came into politics to serve and not to be served.”

Mrs May said: “Our politics and parliament would be more likely to be trusted by the public if there were more politicians who clearly showed they shared James’s values.”

She said: “We ought to be placing at least as much, if not more emphasis on improving honesty and integrity in public life as we do in other areas of public policy.

“Those of us engaged in politics must grasp just how significantly the electorate feel their expectations are not being met.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal