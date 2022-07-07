School heads condemn ‘musical chairs’ nature of Education Secretary appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
School heads condemn ‘musical chairs’ nature of Education Secretary appointments

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 3:17 pm
The Education Secretary role has been filled by three people within the space of a week (PA)
Headteachers have responded to the “musical chairs” nature of Education Secretary appointments by stating that schools inspectorate Ofsted would take a “dim view” of a similar level of leadership change.

James Cleverly has become the third Education Secretary within a week, following Nadhim Zahawi’s move to the Treasury and Michelle Donelan’s resignation from the role less than 36 hours after accepting it.

In a statement, Mr Cleverly said: “As someone whose grandfather was a teacher and whose children are currently in the education system, I am incredibly passionate about education and proud to be appointed secretary of state.”

He added that from childcare and the upcoming GCSE and A-level results, to the schools white paper and T-levels, there was a “huge amount of work to do”.

“I look forward to engaging with our brilliant nurseries, social workers, schools, colleges, universities and all the staff working across these sectors to realise people’s potential – whatever their backgrounds or wherever they come from.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said he wishes Mr Cleverly “every success”, but added he hopes there will soon be “the clarity of a long-term secretary of state who can set out a clear plan that deals with the issues, and then stays long enough to see that plan through”.

He added: “I cannot help but reflect that Mr Cleverly is the 8th secretary of state for education since 2010 and the fourth since the last election.

“Education is far too important to be subjected to such damaging levels of instability. Ofsted would take a very dim view of that level of leadership change in a school.

“The temporary nature of this caretaker Cabinet will merely compound the uncertainty. This is simply not good enough. Children and young people deserve better.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said these are “clearly unusual times” and the fact there is a new Education Secretary within days of Ms Donelan’s appointment has to be seen in that context.

He said: “It is frustrating that important Government roles currently seem akin to political musical chairs.

“Nevertheless, we welcome James Cleverly to the post and wish him well.

Nadhim Zahawi and Michelle Donelan
Nadhim Zahawi was replaced as Education Secretary by Michelle Donelan, before she resigned less than two days later (PA)

“It is of paramount importance that there is political stability going forward given the fact that there are several crucial issues facing the education sector, including the teachers’ pay award, exam results, teacher shortages and severe funding pressures exacerbated by soaring energy costs.”

James Bowen, policy director of the NAHT heads’ union, wrote on social media: “Just to sum up the madness, the [Number 10] Twitter feed has two different people being announced as SoS for education within two tweets of each other.

“Whilst this is all strangely entertaining, my goodness our children, teachers and school leaders deserve so much better than this.”

The rapid changes in the Department for Education, with just Mr Cleverly and Baroness Barran remaining following a swathe of resignations by junior ministers, leaves plenty of unfinished business, including the passage of the Schools Bill in its report stage, decisions on teacher pay, and the final outcome for the special educational needs Green Paper.

