Hugh Grant behind Benny Hill theme tune being played in Westminster

The Benny Hill theme tune has been played out of speakers at Westminster following Boris Johnson’s resignation as the leader of the Conservatives.

Brexit protester Steve Bray played the iconic slapstick music outside number 10 Downing Street, after a request on Twitter from the actor Hugh Grant.

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

The blaring theme could be overheard in live news broadcasts as journalists delivered the latest developments in the political saga.

Mr Bray celebrated the return of his speakers this morning, a week after having them confiscated under a new law that aims to cut down on loud protests.

The Notting Hill actor tweeted: “Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

To which Mr Bray responded to by tweeting a video of the song being played outside the Houses of Parliament.

He wrote: “Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune.”

The Benny Hill theme was not the only satirical song to be played through Mr Bray’s speakers.

Good Morning Britain faced a minor interruption during a live broadcast on Wednesday as the protester began belting out Bye Bye Boris, a parody tune written by Somerled MacKay.

Bray, from Port Talbot in South Wales, made frequent protests against Brexit on College Green throughout 2018 and 2019 and has previously been heard shouting during TV news broadcasts.

He is also known for walking into the background of live TV reports, often wearing his eye-catching top hat and carrying placards with anti-Brexit or anti-Government messages.