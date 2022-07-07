Efforts to remove NI Protocol must go on despite Tory turbulence – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Efforts to remove NI Protocol must go on despite Tory turbulence – Donaldson

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 4:19 pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the removal of the Northern Ireland Protocol must be a priority for the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister (PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the removal of the Northern Ireland Protocol must be a priority for the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister (PA)

Efforts to remove the Northern Ireland Protocol must continue in the next government, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP leader was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday following a revolt by his ministers.

Mr Johnson is set to stay on as premier until a new Conservative leader is elected by the party.

Boris Johnson resignation
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

With the race to become the next leader unofficially under way, Sir Jeffrey emphasised that the Brexit protocol is “undermining the foundations of devolved government in Stormont”, insisting it “must be replaced”.

The Stormont Assembly has been collapsed for several months while the DUP refuses to nominate ministers to a new Executive until the UK government takes action on the protocol.

Unionists oppose the post-Brexit trading arrangements which demand checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, condemning it as a border in the Irish Sea.

Brexit
A sign on a lamppost outside Larne Port with the word ‘No Irish Sea Border’ (PA)

Sir Jeffrey said the incoming leader of the Conservative Party and next prime minister “will face very significant challenges both at home and abroad”.

“I recognise the efforts made by the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol with arrangements which can command the support of unionists as well as nationalists,” he said.

“It is no secret that we believed that Boris Johnson had a duty to get rid of the Irish Sea border having disastrously gone against our advice and signed a Withdrawal Agreement containing the protocol.

“After two years of failed negotiations, the efforts to remove the protocol must continue.

“Stable devolved government can only be built on a solid foundation.

“With zero unionist support in the Assembly, the NI Protocol has been undermining the foundations rather than underpinning them.

“The leadership of the Conservative and Unionist Party is a matter for the MPs and members of that party.

“They should however recognise that no unionist MLAs or MPs support the protocol.

“Fully functioning devolved government in Stormont and the protocol cannot coexist.”

TUV leader Jim Allister blasted Mr Johnson as Prime Minister as “disastrous” for unionism, “with the introduction of the protocol ensuring that far from securing Brexit for the entire nation he has left Northern Ireland subject to EU writ and partition from the rest UK”.

He added: “With Westminster in state of flux, it is more imperative than ever that Unionism holds firm in using Stormont leverage against the iniquitous protocol.”

