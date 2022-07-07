Micheal Martin says it is ‘difficult to comprehend level of cruelty’ in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Micheal Martin says it is ‘difficult to comprehend level of cruelty’ in Ukraine

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 5:19 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv (PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv (PA)

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it was difficult to comprehend the level of cruelty that has been widespread in Ukraine.

Following his visit to the war-torn country, Mr Martin said he was impressed by the resilience of the Ukrainian people, describing his time there as “very emotional”.

The Fianna Fail leader returned to Dublin on Thursday after he spent a day witnessing the devastation inflicted by invading Russian forces in the conflict-scarred suburbs of Kyiv that have borne the brunt of the offensive on the city.

The tour included a sombre visit to the site of a mass grave in the grounds of a church in Bucha.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine
Vehicles from Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s cavalcade pass anti-aircraft defences at Rzeszow airport in Poland, after leaving Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Martin held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital.

He said: “We met, first-hand, many communities who have been very traumatised at the level of atrocities that were carried out on their peoples by Russian Federation soldiers in Bucha and Borodyanka.

“It was very difficult to comprehend the level of cruelty and inhumanity that happened and that continues to happen in Ukraine.”

Asked what were the lasting impressions of his visit, Mr Martin replied that it is the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“When you’re in a place like Bucha and you have to visualise the Russian troops were there, which was on the outskirts of Kyiv and that the Ukrainian military and people managed to push them back out again,” he added.

“That to me demonstrated extraordinary resilience on behalf of the people of Ukraine.

“And then the needless atrocities and deaths, particularly the deaths of children.”

During a visit to a museum, Mr Martin placed a teddy bear at a memorial to the children killed in the conflict.

Mr Martin then visited a memorial commemorating the lives lost in the Holodomor famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s.

“It’s very hard to comprehend how any man can start a war which results in the deaths and the murder of so many children,” he added.

“As we left Kyiv last evening, there is an exhibition in the railway which documents the terrible scenes we all saw on our TV screens of thousands and thousands of people fleeing to leave.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine
Anti-aircraft defences at Rzeszow airport in Poland, where Taoiseach Micheal Martin flew from after leaving Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)

“Very, very emotional exhibition.”

Mr Martin also said it is “very heartening” to see the EU and the United Kingdom working well in its response to the war.

“It’s very clear that they value the range of support that they have had from the European Union and the United Kingdom,” he added.

“It brought home to me the importance of our humanitarian response, in terms of our decision very early on, which is very much appreciated by the Ukrainian government, to accept refugees fleeing war, and people who were displaced, fleeing war.

“And also our very strong advocacy for Ukraine to be members of the European Union.

“That was acknowledged and articulated yesterday.”

