Ukrainians ‘very much concerned’ after Boris Johnson’s resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ukrainians ‘very much concerned’ after Boris Johnson’s resignation

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 12:04 am
A Ukrainian politician has said that people in Ukraine are ‘concerned’ after Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader on Thursday (PA)
A Ukrainian politician has said that people in Ukraine are ‘concerned’ after Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader on Thursday (PA)

A Ukrainian politician has said that people in Ukraine are “concerned” after Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher prompted Tory MPs to abandon him and leave him with no choice but to resign.

However, deputy leader of the Holos Party Inna Sovsun told the PA news agency: “Over in Ukraine people are very much concerned.

File photo dated 05/03/22 of a screen grab taken during a zoom call with Inna Sovsun
‘Boris Johnson has, of course, been a great friend to Ukraine’ said Inna Sovsun (PA)

“I understand that there are different assessments of Boris Johnson himself and people look at him very differently, but we in Ukraine, now, look at different Western politicians from a single standpoint: the level of support to Ukraine.

“We don’t have the luxury to debate anything else, except for that. And in that sense, Boris Johnson has, of course, been a great friend to Ukraine.

“He was really driving the support, the political support, for the country. He was very outspoken, he was always on Ukraine’s side.

“We are very much worried if this policy of the UK Government will continue.”

The UK has provided weapons and training to Ukraine, with military and financial aid stepping up after Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Mr Johnson, who most recently visited Kyiv last month, has spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky and described the Ukrainian leader as a “hero” since he resigned as Conservative leader.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) meeting Boris Johnson (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Mr Zelensky is said to have thanked Mr Johnson for his “decisive action” to help Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, tweeted his thanks to Mr Johnson, saying he had “always been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine”.

Ms Sovsun echoed those sentiments, adding that she hopes the next prime minister continues to publicly drive support for Ukraine.

“This is probably the biggest thing that we hope the next prime minister will care about, is that he or she would understand the role that the UK played being basically the public leader of driving support for Ukraine and will continue this policy,” she said.

“Weapons delivery is important as well. Now, of course, not a single country in the world can match the level of weapons available in the US.

“But in terms of being outspoken, the US actually did less than the UK in the last four months, so I think this is what we very much hope the next UK prime minister will inherit and will continue.”

Ms Sovsun added that she hopes the decision as to who will take over from Mr Johnson “will be made soon”.

She said: “We are ready and willing to work with whoever that will be, and will do everything in our power to work with the next prime minister.

“We hope the decision will be made soon and we will be able to continue this fruitful cooperation in military and other affairs as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal