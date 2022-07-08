Educational standards ‘at risk’ due to recruitment problems, heads warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Educational standards ‘at risk’ due to recruitment problems, heads warn

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 1:16 am
More than nine in 10 schools are finding it difficult to recruit, according to a new survey, with heads warning that educational standards may be ‘at risk’ (PA)
More than nine in 10 schools are finding it difficult to recruit, according to a new survey, with heads warning that educational standards may be “at risk”.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) surveyed 766 state-sector school and college headteachers and found that 95% were experiencing difficulties when recruiting staff while 43% said the problem was “severe”.

Seven in 10 (72%) heads said they were using supply staff to cover vacancies, with 69% reporting that they were using teachers who were not subject specialists in classes, while 31% reported increasing class sizes to cope with the problem.

A young child puts his hand up when asked a question in a school classroom in Wales, UK
‘Current educational standards may actually be at risk’ due to staff shortages, ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton said (Alamy/PA)

Heads cited physics most often as a difficult subject to recruit for, followed by maths, design and technology, chemistry and computing.

Schools also reported that teacher retention was an issue, with nearly two-thirds (65%) of heads saying they were having difficulty keeping staff.

The most commonly cited reasons for this were workload pressures, which the ASCL said was driven by Government underfunding of schools, an “excessive” accountability system, and pay levels.

Nine in 10 schools (92%) also said they had found it difficult to recruit support staff, which had left them with severe challenges.

The survey was carried out ahead of the expected recommendation of the teacher pay award for 2022/23 before the end of the summer term.

The Department for Education has proposed a 9% increase in pay for early-career teachers but a two-year pay award of 3% followed by 2% for more experienced staff.

The ASCL highlighted that this was “significantly below” the inflation rate of 11.7% following a pay freeze during the current academic year.

Geoff Barton, ASCL general secretary, said: “Teacher recruitment and retention has been extremely difficult for many years but our survey shows it is currently at crisis point.

“Many schools and colleges are left with no alternative but to plug gaps with supply staff and non-subject specialists.

“In several cases they have had to increase class sizes or cut subject options. The crisis extends to support staff where recruitment is also very difficult.

“Teaching and support staff are the lifeblood of the education system. Without sufficient numbers, it is hard to see how Government targets to raise standards in literacy and numeracy can possibly be achieved.

“In fact, despite the best efforts of schools and colleges, current educational standards may actually be at risk.”

Teacher in a UK primary school classroom with a globe in the foreground
The Department for Education has proposed a 9% increase in pay for early-career teachers (Alamy/PA)

Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan said: “This chaotic, rudderless Government is sleepwalking into a crisis in teaching, draining talent from our schools and limiting children’s learning and development.”

“Twelve years of Conservative government, two years of pandemic chaos and unsustainable workloads are sapping the passion that drives people to the profession.

“Labour would put 6,500 new teachers in classrooms across the country and back them with the training and support they need to deliver excellence in every school.”

