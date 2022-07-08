‘If anyone should be stepping back, it’s you’ – What Gove told PM after sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘If anyone should be stepping back, it’s you’ – What Gove told PM after sacking

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 9:35 am
Michael Gove, who has a troubled history with the Prime Minister, was sacked from his Cabinet on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove, who has a troubled history with the Prime Minister, was sacked from his Cabinet on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Michael Gove told Boris Johnson: “If anyone should be stepping back, it’s you,” when he was sacked by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, his ex-wife has claimed.

In her regular column in the Daily Mail, Sarah Vine said the former levelling up secretary responded with the barbed one-liner when Mr Johnson informed him he was being sacked.

The surprise move was the latest twist in the often difficult relationship between the two men, with Mr Johnson’s leadership campaign in 2016 derailed when Mr Gove withdrew support and decided to run himself.

Mr Gove is thought to have been among those who told the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning that it was time for him to quit, even as Mr Johnson fought to remain Conservative leader.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove as he tried to sling on to his job (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms Vine, who separated from Mr Gove last year, said she spoke to her former partner shortly after he was sacked.

She said he was told about his sacking by Rachel Johnson, the Prime Minister’s sister.

In her column, Ms Vine quotes Mr Gove directly: “‘The Prime Minister rang me a few minutes ago and told me it was time for me to step back. I said, respectfully, Prime Minister, if anyone should be stepping back, it is you.’”

Ms Vine said she asked Mr Gove: “What are you going to do now?”

He responded: “Have a glass of wine and a slice of salami and see what tomorrow brings.”

