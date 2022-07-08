Hiring activity slows for second month but starting pay up – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hiring activity slows for second month but starting pay up – report

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 10:28 am
RBS has released it monthly report on jobs (Yui Mok/PA)
RBS has released it monthly report on jobs (Yui Mok/PA)

Hiring activity in Scotland has slowed for a second month, a report from the Royal Bank of Scotland has found.

The bank’s monthly report on jobs also found that rates of starting pay are increasing as employers seek to entice staff with the right skills.

About 100 Scottish recruitment and employment consultancies provided data for the report on June’s job activity.

It found the increase in permanent staff appointments was the weakest since February 2021.

The report also noted a sharp drop in permanent contract availability in June, which was linked to “ongoing skill shortages, a competitive labour market and Brexit”.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “For the second month running we have seen a slowdown in permanent staff hiring across Scotland in June.

“While the latest upturn was only slightly softer than that seen in May, it was nonetheless the weakest increase in permanent staff appointments since February 2021.

“However, temp billings grew at an accelerated rate during June, after the respective index hit a four-month low in May.”

He continued: “June data also highlighted that demand for labour increased strongly, though rates of vacancy growth did ease compared to May.

“As a result, increases in starting pay remained sharp, with both salaries and wages rising at a faster rate than compared to the preceding month.

“Low staff availability and skills shortages meant that the labour market remained unfavourable for the employer during June, who are having to increasingly up pay offers in order to attract and secure staff with the right skills.”

