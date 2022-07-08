Covid cases in Scotland rise for fifth week in a row, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Covid cases in Scotland rise for fifth week in a row, survey suggests

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 12:46 pm
The ONS said around one in 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to June 29 (Danny Lawson/PA)
The ONS said around one in 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to June 29 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The number of people with Covid-19 in Scotland has risen for the fifth week in a row.

According to the infection survey produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around one in 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to June 29, up from one in 18 the week before.

The figure equates to around 312,800 people, the survey says.

Covid cases have been on the rise in Scotland in the past month, increase from one in 50 people in the week up to May 29.

According to the ONS data, Scotland currently has the highest case level in Scotland, with Northern Ireland the closest at around one in 19 people.

Meanwhile, Wales has recorded cases in around one in 20 of its population and England has seen cases in around one in 25 people.

The survey comes as Scotland passed 15,000 deaths of people with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 this week, and as a report from Public Health Scotland showed an increase of 42.5% in cases during the week up to July 3.

The report said some 21,914 cases were reported in the most recent week, a rise from the 15,382 in the week before.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal