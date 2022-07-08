Safe and legal routes are way to combat people smuggling, says Lord Dubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Safe and legal routes are way to combat people smuggling, says Lord Dubs

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 4:16 pm
Former child refugee Lord Dubs backs a Bill that would change the rules on reuniting refugees with family members (PA)
Former child refugee Lord Dubs backs a Bill that would change the rules on reuniting refugees with family members (PA)

Providing safe and legal routes is the best way to combat people smuggling, former child refugee Lord Dubs has said as he backed a Bill that would change the rules on reuniting refugees with family members.

The Labour peer described the Kindertransport scheme, which saved him and some 10,000 children from persecution between 1938 and 1940, as a “pretty generous gesture by this country”.

However, he noted “I wish we could have stayed more generous”, before stressing that “the way to stop smuggling is to provide safe and legal routes”.

His comments came during the second reading debate of the Refugees (Family Reunion) Bill in the House of Lords. This would expand family reunion rules so family members of refugees can enter or remain in the United Kingdom.

It would also provide for legal aid to be made available in such cases.

The Bill drew support from several peers and received an unopposed second reading, as is convention for Private Members’ Bills in the upper house.

However, plans to wreck the Bill traditionally come to the fore at committee and report stage, and the Government has already indicated it will not support it.

Lord Dubs, who was six when he fled the persecution of Jews in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia, said: “Just off Central Lobby in the Commons, there is a plaque and the plaque is a thank you to the people of Britain on behalf of the 10,000 children who came on Kindertransport mainly from Germany, Austria, and Czechoslovakia in 1938-39.

“And that was a pretty generous gesture by this country. And I wish we could have stayed more generous.”

Lord Dubs reminded peers how under EU legislation, known as the Dublin III treaty, “a child in one EU country could apply to join relatives in another” but that came to an end after the UK left the European bloc.

He added: “I was invited to a meeting here with three Government ministers and seven officials, one from the Cabinet Office, all trying to persuade me that everything would be OK, I shouldn’t fuss too much and that and the rights of children to join for family reunion with their relatives in this country will be maintained.

“But, of course, hardly any came since that point. The door has effectively been closed, which is why I particularly welcome this Bill, as trying to keep that door open.

“Let me just finish on this: there is natural concern about people coming across the Channel, and there is total condemnation of the people smugglers who exploit people and endanger lives.

“But I still believe that the way to stop smuggling is to provide safe and legal routes. And if any of us were children in Calais, and we had family here, surely we would do the same thing. We would use any possible means to get here and, I welcome this Bill as providing one such possible means.”

Liberal Democrat former MEP Baroness Ludford, the sponsor of the Bill, told peers in her opening remarks: “This Bill will enable child refugees to sponsor their parents and siblings, as well as expand the range of family members that adult refugees are allowed to sponsor to include siblings, parents, and adult dependent children.

“The Bill will ensure that everyone with refugee or humanitarian protection status in the UK can access family reunion rather than constraining rights according to the way that they have arrived in the UK, and will reintroduce legal aid for family reunion cases.”

She added: “We must do all we can to protect people forced to flee their homes to escape war and persecution and to re-establish their lives in freedom and safety. That must include reuniting them with their families through safe and legal routes.

“If the Government is actually serious about strengthening safe routes and supporting women and children, it will back this Bill.”

While the Government did not back the Bill, Tory frontbencher Lord Sharpe of Epsom said: “I obviously understand that this remains an emotive issue.

“I will ensure that the department continues to reflect on these debates in considering the Government’s approach on this important issue.”

