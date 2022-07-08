Foreign Office team helps families of Britons held by pro-Russian forces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Foreign Office team helps families of Britons held by pro-Russian forces

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 12:03 am
British citizens are serving with the Ukrainian forces fighting against Russian forces and their allies (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
British citizens are serving with the Ukrainian forces fighting against Russian forces and their allies (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A Foreign Office team has been set up to support the families of British nationals who have been captured by pro-Russian forces during the war in Ukraine.

Five Britons are currently detained having been captured in Ukraine, with two sentenced to death in what the Foreign Office considers “sham judgements”.

A court in the self-proclaimed Dontesk Peoples Republic has sentenced two British men: Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, to death.

They have both lived in Ukraine for a number of years and were serving with its regular forces when the full-scale war broke out.

Russia Ukraine War
The Foreign Office said it ‘condemns the exploitation of prisoners of war’ (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

A group of officials from the Foreign Office’s crisis management department spoke to journalists about the status of British citizens in Ukraine.

The officials said lessons learned during the evacuation operation in Afghanistan last summer were applied when the crisis in Ukraine grew earlier this year, but the two conflicts evolved in different ways.

David Sharp, joint head of the Ukraine consular team, said: “We have a team set up to look after the families of those who have been detained in Ukraine.

“So we’re in regular touch with the families and providing them with all the support we can and advice.”

The amount of help which can be provided is restricted as the Foreign Office does not have a presence on the ground, he said.

The Geneva Convention sets out that prisoners of war should be humanely treated.

Mr Sharp said: “We’ve raised our concerns about the treatment of the men and that they shouldn’t be used for political gain, and that they are prisoners of war and they should be treated under international humanitarian law.”

The UK government does not recognise the authority of the separatist forces currently holding the men in the Donbas region, meaning that contact has been with the Russian government.

Mr Sharp said: “We don’t recognise the people who are holding them.

“The sham judgements that were put out on those guys – we don’t recognise the system they have in place.”

UK nationals who have signed up to fight with the Ukrainian armed forces are considered to be Ukraine’s responsibility, he said.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are doing everything we can to support the men and are in close contact with and helping their families.

“We condemn the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes and have raised this with Russia.

“We are in constant contact with the government of Ukraine on their cases and are fully supportive of Ukraine in its efforts to get them released.”

