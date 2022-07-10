Sajid Javid says he decided to quit as health secretary at parliamentary prayer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sajid Javid says he decided to quit as health secretary at parliamentary prayer

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 1:32 am
Sajid Javid says he decided to quit as Health Secretary at parliamentary prayer (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Sajid Javid says he decided to quit as Health Secretary at parliamentary prayer (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Sajid Javid says he wrestled with his conscience for months from inside Boris Johnson’s Government, but decided to resign as health secretary on Tuesday morning at a parliamentary prayer breakfast.

Announcing his intention to run for the Tory leadership alongside a host of other contenders, Mr Javid said it was only last weekend that he started to lose confidence in the Prime Minister.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Javid said: “I kept trying to convince myself why I did but I just couldn’t do it. Even then, on Sunday, I hadn’t quite decided to resign.

“I was thinking maybe I just owe the Prime Minister, one more time, the benefit of doubt.”

As the controversy over how Mr Johnson dealt with the Chris Pincher scandal was unfolding on Tuesday morning, Mr Javid said he attended a parliamentary prayer breakfast with MPs and the Prime Minister which “made me reflect”.

“I made my decision then, sitting there listening to his sermon, and I just thought it’s about integrity, it’s about a duty. If you haven’t got confidence in the boss, you owe it to yourself and the country to tell the boss nicely that you can’t serve and that was it.”

In his policy pitch, Mr Javid said he would scrap the Government’s controversial national insurance hike, bring forward the planned 1p income tax cut to next year, and introduce a further “significant” temporary reduction on fuel duty.

Downing Street turmoil
Former health secretary Sajid Javid (Beresford Hodge/PA)

As health secretary, Mr Javid had backed the hike and said it would help fund the recovery of the under-pressure and backlogged NHS.

“At the time I was the health secretary, I wasn’t the chancellor. It wasn’t my job to work out exactly how to pay for that,” he said.

“It was my job to set out what the health and social care reforms are going to require, and make sure that cost is the lowest it can possibly be for what we want to deliver.”

Like Jeremy Hunt, who also launched his bid in an interview with the paper, Mr Javid pledged to slash corporation tax. Mr Hunt and Mr Javid said they would not only scrap the former chancellor’s plans to raise corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April, but reduce the rate to 15%.

The leadership contenders’ timescales for the change are different, with Mr Hunt slashing the tax to 15p in his first autumn Budget, while Mr Javid would set a “glide path”.

Nadhim Zahawi, Grant Shapps, Rishi Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch, trade minister Penny Mordaunt and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat have all also launched bids for the country’s top job.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also widely expected to stand.

