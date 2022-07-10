Tom Tugendhat highlights back story in military in pitch for top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Tugendhat highlights back story in military in pitch for top job

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 2:38 am
Tom Tugendhat highlights back story in military in pitch for top job (Niall Carson/PA)
Tom Tugendhat highlights back story in military in pitch for top job (Niall Carson/PA)

Conservative backbencher Tom Tugendhat has pointed to his experience in the military and special forces while selling himself as the country’s next prime minister.

“I’m used to friendly fire,” the MP for Tonbridge and Malling said, recounting a near-death experience in Iraq in which a British helicopter mistakenly fired on him.

“We were in a very, very small group. We had been fighting a nine, ten-hour running battle. I was shot through the chin and the top of the chest, but that hit the body armour so it was OK,” he told The Sunday Times.

His special forces unit called in a helicopter for evacuation, but when it arrived it mistook them for the enemy. He said if it was not for the gunner’s bad aim, he would have been killed.

The 49-year-old chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee had made clear his intention to run if Boris Johnson was deposed in January, making him the earliest public contender for the job.

He restated his intention on Friday, writing in The Daily Telegraph: “I have served before, in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister.”

A Remainer in 2016, Mr Tugendhat has been a trenchant critic of Mr Johnson, a stance that would appear to have cost him any chance of ministerial preferment under the current leadership.

Ulster Unionist Party conference
Tom Tugendhat (Brian Lawless/PA)

But he points to the presence of Brexit party and Leave figures on his team as assurance for Brexiteers and, like other contenders, says he would keep the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Addressing the fact he has never been a minister, Mr Tugendhat says four years he spent setting up the national security council in Afghanistan qualifies him.

His first Cabinet-level supporter, Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, told the paper Mr Tugendhat was willing to put himself “in the line of fire, politically”.

“Tom has this extraordinary set of characteristics. He’s clever, he’s charming, he’s quick-witted, and he’s absolutely passionate about his country,” she said.

“He has the ability to explain. He’s a conciliator with a knife in his pocket. If he has to fight, he will fight for what he wants. That’s what we need.”

On policy, Tugendhat said he would reverse the national insurance hike – a move also promised by former health secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Grant Shapps, Rishi Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch, and trade minister Penny Mordaunt have all also launched campaigns for the premiership.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to stand.

