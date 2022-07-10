Tory leadership hopefuls speak candidly about defending PM from scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory leadership hopefuls speak candidly about defending PM from scandal

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 12:48 pm
Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps (3rd right) listens as Prime Minister Boris Johnson peaks at the start of a Cabinet meeting. He has called Mr Johnson ‘almost too loyal’ (Carl Court/PA)
Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps (3rd right) listens as Prime Minister Boris Johnson peaks at the start of a Cabinet meeting. He has called Mr Johnson ‘almost too loyal’ (Carl Court/PA)

Tory leadership candidates have spoken candidly about their experiences of defending Boris Johnson – and the Prime Minister’s downfall – now they are free from the bind of collective responsibility.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he believes he played a part in convincing Mr Johnson to step down, and claimed one of the Prime Minister’s flaws was that he was “almost too loyal to people”.

Former health secretary Sajid Javid meanwhile denied claims he and former chancellor Rishi Sunak coordinated their resignation letters.

Asked about the run-up to Mr Johnson’s resignation by Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Shapps said he wanted to make sure Mr Johnson was “getting the facts” as “things were coming to a close” with his premiership.

“I could see that things were coming to a close. I didn’t want him to be … one of the problems in being a leader, eventually you get people around you who will just tell you what you want to hear,” he said.

Asked if he thought his intervention was “part of the reason” for Mr Johnson’s departure, he said: “Yes, I mean, it’s presenting the reality. So, yes, of course.”

Asked if the outgoing PM is a man of integrity, Mr Shapps told Sky: “I think actually one of his failings was he was sort of almost too loyal to people.”

Asked if this included former Tory whip Chris Pincher, he said: “Pincher, people would have said (Dominic) Cummings, and other people.

“But, in the end, he was also quite brave. He’d take decisions that I think other politicians would have perhaps said ‘is that brave or is that reckless?’, and the quality of decisions is then really under the spotlight.”

The Transport Secretary said he chose not to resign from his Government job out of a sense of “responsibility”.

Mr Shapps also stressed he had defended the scandals coming out of No 10 in broadcast interviews out of duty to the collective responsibility of Cabinet, adding: “I would expect the same from anybody in a future Shapps government.”

Mr Javid meanwhile told broadcasters he and former chancellor Rishi Sunak did not agree to send their ministerial resignation letters at the same time.

When Mr Javid tweeted his resignation letter on Tuesday evening, Mr Sunak’s followed hot on its heels minutes afterwards.

Sunday Morning
Former health secretary Sajid Javid arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to appear on Sunday Morning (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked by BBC’s Sunday Morning about whether the two resignations had been coordinated, Mr Javid said: “Not at all. I had no idea what he was going to do. I can understand what he did because I read his letter afterwards, but not at all.

“This was a decision made by me, no one had – even the closest advisers in my department – no one had any idea I was going to do this and it wasn’t about leadership or anything else.”

Asked why he did not resign when he read the Sue Gray partygate report, he said: “Throughout that period, I was giving the benefit of the doubt.”

He said he thought this was “the right thing to do”.

Asked if he always told the truth when he represented the Government on the broadcast rounds, and if he believed what he had been told by the Prime Minister, Mr Javid said: “I trusted what I was being told.

“It turns out some of the things I was told – and I said this quite clearly in Parliament when I made my statement – didn’t turn out to be true.

“Now, I don’t know why someone would have said something to me that wasn’t true. That’s a question for them. But I trusted what I was told.”

Collective responsibility is a constitutional convention which means that all Cabinet ministers must publicly support Government decisions, even if they do not agree with them privately.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal