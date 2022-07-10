Zahawi dismisses ‘smears’ about tax affairs as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘unfair’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zahawi dismisses ‘smears’ about tax affairs as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘unfair’

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 7:26 pm
Nadhim Zahawi (James Manning/PA)
Tory leadership candidate Nadhim Zahawi has hit out at “smears” over his tax affairs, saying he does not benefit from an offshore trust and has never held non-domicile status.

The newly appointed Chancellor denounced “inaccurate” and “unfair” reports in the media, adding that he has answered the allegations in the interest of transparency.

He pledged to publish his tax return annually if he is made prime minister.

The Independent reported that the Chancellor’s finances were being investigated by HMRC after a secret inquiry was initially launched in 2020 by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The newspaper also said the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigated Mr Zahawi’s financial affairs.

But in a statement released on Sunday, the senior Cabinet minister dismissed the allegations as “smears”.

He said: “There have been news stories over the last few days which are inaccurate, unfair and are clearly smears. It’s very sad that such smears should be circulated and sadder still that they have been published.

“These smears have falsely claimed that the Serious Fraud Office, the National Crime Agency, and HMRC are looking into me. Let me be absolutely clear. I am not aware of this. I have not been told that this is the case.

“I’ve always declared my financial interests and paid my taxes in the UK. If there are questions, of course, I will answer any questions HMRC has of me.”

Mr Zahawi said he will “go further” to reassure colleagues and the wider public, by making a commitment that if he is made prime minister he will publish his tax return annually.

Addressing “other smears”, he said: “There have been claims I benefit from an offshore trust. Again let me be clear, I do not benefit from an offshore trust. Nor does my wife. We don’t benefit at all from that.”

The Chancellor said he had never held non-domiciled status, nor has his wife, and she has never used offshore status or a company to avoid tax.

“I have never used offshore companies or services firms based in tax havens for the purchase of property or properties in the UK,” he added.

“I have only been resident of one country since arriving in the UK as an 11-year-old. I have never sought tax status in any country other than the UK, not America or anywhere else.

“I’ve answered these supposed allegations because I think the right thing to do is to be transparent. I have corrected the record. I trust these smears will now be seen for exactly what they are.”

Mr Zahawi is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons, and helped found polling company YouGov.

He said: “I do not apologise for being a successful businessman. I am the beneficiary of the British dream and I know that.

“I have done well by investing in the UK and I think that’s something which should be celebrated. I want everybody to have the opportunity to be successful.”

