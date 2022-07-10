MSPs call for views on proposed new National Care Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSPs call for views on proposed new National Care Service

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:03 am
The consultation will close on September 2 (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee has launched a consultation on the Scottish Government’s proposed National Care Service.

The National Care Service (Scotland) Bill was published last month and will allow ministers to transfer responsibility for a range of social care services to local care boards.

The final proposals could see such boards in control of social work and justice services as well as those for children and adults.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee at Holyrood has launched a consultation that will close on September 2.

Convener Gillian Martin said: “The creation of a National Care Service would see a huge reform in how care is delivered and accessed in Scotland, impacting people and organisations right across the country.

“In our lifetime, most of us will likely both give and receive care, and that’s why it’s absolutely vital that people’s voices are heard in relation to this proposed legislation, whether they have direct experience of receiving or delivering care, or not.

“We want to hear from organisations who will be impacted by these proposals, from staff who deliver care, to unpaid carers, those in receipt of care and the general public, on their hopes but also any concerns or questions they may have.

“Our consultation is open to all and we look forward to hearing your views.”

