Millions ‘eating worse food and showering less as the costs soar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Millions ‘eating worse food and showering less as the costs soar’

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:04 am
Shoppers are changing their eating habits as costs rise. (Stephen Jones/PA)
Shoppers are changing their eating habits as costs rise. (Stephen Jones/PA)

More than four million UK households are in serious financial difficulties and have resorted to buying lower-quality food, selling possessions and cutting back on showers to make ends meet.

A new report found that an additional 1.6 million households reported being in financial difficulty since October last year as the cost-of-living crisis worsened.

Abrdn Financial Fairness Trust and the University of Bristol found that 4.4 million households are now struggling.

Households earning more than £100,000 a year were the only group who did not report an increase in serious hardship.

It shows that soaring inflation is hitting lower and middle-income families the hardest.

Most respondents are trying to tackle rising energy bills. Some are reducing the number of showers and baths they take and others are using the oven less.

Three fifths of respondents said they had avoided turning on the heating while a quarter (24%) said they heated only part of their home in efforts to cut costs.

While 71% said they have reduced the quality of food they eat, over a third (36%) have sold or pawned possessions and 27% have cancelled or not renewed insurance policies.

The survey of around 6,000 people between May 25 and June 6 shows the real-world impact on living standards as wages fail to keep pace with the rate of inflation, squeezing hard-pressed families.

“This is the first substantial deterioration we have seen since tracking people’s finances when the pandemic started,” said Abrdn Financial Fairness Trust boss Mubin Haq.

“Wages have largely stagnated and are no longer keeping pace with inflation; and social security is lower in real terms than it was over a decade ago.

“A more comprehensive and longer-term plan is urgently needed to ensure living standards do not sink even further.”

Many families lost household income during the pandemic as they changed jobs, were made redundant, or had to take furlough.

Despite this, the hit to households in recent months has been worse, the survey suggests.

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting some groups harder than others. Single parents, renters and parents with two children are facing the greatest rise in financial difficulty.

There are also regional disparities as households in Wales, Scotland, and the north east of England report higher levels of serious financial difficulty than the UK average.

Experts warn government support measures – like the £150 council tax rebate announced in March – may not be reaching those who need it the most.

The survey found a similar proportion of households in serious financial difficulties reported receiving the rebate as those feeling financially secure, at 40% compared to 41%.

“Times are tough for everyone, but it’s those on the lowest incomes who are particularly feeling the effects of rising prices,” Mr Haq said.

A Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we have acted to protect the eight million most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits.

“Through our £37 billion support package we are also saving the typical employee over £330 a year through this month’s National Insurance cut, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn and cutting fuel duty by 5p – the biggest ever cut to fuel duty rates which saves a typical family £100.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal