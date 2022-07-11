Government urged to announce pay rise for nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government urged to announce pay rise for nurses

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 1:50 am
The new Health Secretary is being urged to end the delay in announcing a pay rise for nurses amid research suggesting public support for industrial action over the issue has risen sharply (Alamy/PA)
The new Health Secretary is being urged to end the delay in announcing a pay rise for nurses amid research suggesting public support for industrial action over the issue has risen sharply.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said nurses must be given an immediate, “substantial” pay rise, following a wait of three months for a Government decision.

The RCN said a survey of almost 1,500 people in England showed public support for nursing staff taking industrial action has risen sharply.

In May, 42% of respondents said they were ‘very’ or ‘quite’ likely to support nurses taking industrial action over their pay.

That figure has now risen to almost half amid the prospect of a below-inflation pay rise, including nursing where ministers have suggested a 2% to 3% award, said the RCN.

Nurse taking blood sample from elderly patient in a hospital ward
Nurses are ‘leaving the profession in their droves’, according to the RCN (Alamy/PA)

In its formal evidence to the Pay Review Body (PRB), the RCN set out the case for a pay rise of 5% above the level of RPI inflation, which is currently over 11%.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Lack of staff is putting patient care at risk. The pressure on nursing is unrelenting and now soaring inflation means staff are struggling to pay the bills and going to food banks.

“They are leaving the profession in their droves – the incredible financial hardship they face is proving the final straw. After a decade of pay cuts by government, nursing cannot afford to wait any more.

“Nursing is a highly skilled profession and must be recognised as such – investing in the profession must start with fair pay.

“No nurse ever wants to take industrial action but nothing is off the table for our members. Nursing staff may feel they have no other choice to protect patient safety.”

Nurses wearing a face masks walks past post box painted blue and carrying the message 'Thank You NHS' stands outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, UK
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said the lack of staff is ‘putting patient care at risk’ (Alamy/PA)

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “The Government’s leadership vacuum is no excuse for further delay on putting NHS pay right. The Government is already months behind its own timetable.

“Surging costs are having a terrible effect on staff and helping them should be top of the priority list for the new Secretary of State, not an afterthought.

“Pay is crucial in making sure the NHS is properly staffed and able to provide the care that patients need. Making a proper wage award will show that ministers are serious about protecting the health service and the millions who rely on it.

“It’s high time the Government released the PRB reports to let nurses, healthcare assistants, porters, paramedics, cleaners and all the other vital NHS employees know if the inflation-busting pay rise they deserve will be delivered.”

