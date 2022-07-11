Government inaction contributed to airports crisis – industry boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government inaction contributed to airports crisis – industry boss

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 9:48 am
Inaction from Rishi Sunak and Grant Shapps contributed to the ‘predictable’ and ‘preventable’ delays and cancellations that have crippled airports across the country, the boss of a leading airline services company has said (Steve Parsons/PA)
Inaction from Rishi Sunak and Grant Shapps contributed to the ‘predictable’ and ‘preventable’ delays and cancellations that have crippled airports across the country, the boss of a leading airline services company has said (Steve Parsons/PA)

Inaction from Rishi Sunak and Grant Shapps contributed to the “predictable” and “preventable” delays and cancellations that have crippled airports across the country, the boss of a leading airline services company has said.

The aviation industry is suffering major disruption as a surge in demand for travel coincides with staffing issues across roles such as airline crew, ground handlers, airport security staff and air traffic controllers.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled and many passengers have been forced to wait for several hours in long queues at airports.

Philipp Joeinig, chief executive of Menzies Aviation, says requests from the industry for Government help in minimising staff shortages fuelled by Brexit and the pandemic have not resulted in “forthcoming” help, exacerbating the current crisis.

Heathrow queues
Thousands of flights have been cancelled and many passengers have been forced to wait for several hours in long queues at airports (Ben Smith/PA)

Mr Joeinig said the industry unsuccessfully lobbied the Treasury during the pandemic, with Mr Sunak then serving as chancellor, for targeted aid following the end of the Government’s furlough schemes.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “It is false to claim there has been inaction from Government in regards to airport disruption.

“We have launched a 22-point plan to help ensure passengers don’t face a summer of disruption, including a one-off amnesty on airport slots rules, and halving processing times for counter-terrorist checks.

“It’s now on airlines to commit to running the flights they’ve promised.”

Mr Joeinig wrote in The Times: “The present travel disruption is not because of a single point of failure, with staffing issues affecting the whole market. Not only was this predictable, it was also preventable.

“Brexit had a big negative impact, reducing the available pool of employees.

“This was compounded during the pandemic, with the British aviation sector suffering huge job losses once furlough schemes ended before the easing of travel restrictions — and with many of these people lost to the industry forever.

“The aviation sector lobbied the government at the time to provide sector-specific aid to retain its skilled, security-cleared people to avoid staff shortages. This was not forthcoming for aviation services businesses.”

British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference
Mr Sunak has put his name forward in the Tory leadership race (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Joeinig also called on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to provide “practical action” from the Government to urgently address staff shortages.

He said: “We support the intention of the Government’s 22-point action plan to tackle travel disruption, but we call on it to recognise aviation as a special case.

“It should allow the sector time to recruit beyond the UK by adding aviation workers to the shortage occupation list.

“We also need a reduction in reference checks and a fast-track process introduced without delay, with mutual recognition by authorities of security training and employee background records.”

Both Mr Sunak and Mr Shapps have put their names forward as candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal