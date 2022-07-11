Johnson decides against backing candidate in Tory leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson decides against backing candidate in Tory leadership race

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:36 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 3:02 pm
Boris Johnson has not backed anyone in the Tory leadership race (Leon Neal/PA)
Boris Johnson has not backed anyone in the Tory leadership race (Leon Neal/PA)

Boris Johnson has declined to back any of the candidates vying to replace him as Conservative Party leader, suggesting his support could be damaging.

The Prime Minister declined on Monday to give his public backing to any of the candidates running to succeed him as Tory leader after an extraordinary few days in Westminster that saw Mr Johnson unseated by an unprecedented revolt from within his own party.

Mr Johnson, during a visit to the Francis Crick Institute, waved away questions over whether he felt “betrayed” by his own MPs, instead pledging to faithfully follow the established constitutional role of a caretaker Prime Minister.

“I don’t want to say any more about all that,” he said.

“There’s a contest under way and, you know, I wouldn’t want to damage anybody’s chances by offering my support.”

Mr Johnson also insisted the outcome of the bid to replace him “will be good” despite multiple candidates having worked to oust him.

“The constitutional function of the Prime Minister in this in this situation is to discharge the mandate, to continue to discharge the mandate. And that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

Candidates to be the next Tory leader, and therefore prime minister, are currently offering their visions for the party, with rivals arguing over promises of “fantasy tax cuts”.

Mr Johnson appeared in a cheerful mood during his outing at the Francis Crick Institute, which has just been provided £1 billion of investment.

During a walkaround of the labs, the Prime Minister was shown a range of equipment, including electron microscopes, a nuclear magnetic resonance machines and a diamond knife.

Boris Johnson visit to Francis Crick Institute
Boris Johnson said that he would not be backing any of the candidates vying to replace him (Leon Neal/PA)

“You have your own diamond knife?” he asked scientists.

“Do you mark them in the canteen?” he joked.

The process to replace Mr Johnson continues apace, with the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs electing a new executive committee on Monday, before drawing up a timetable for the leadership contest.

An announcement on the schedule for the leadership campaign is expected to follow later in the evening.

The process could be tightened so the final two candidates can be voted for by Tory MPs before the Commons enters the summer recess on July 21.

That would give the chosen pair the summer to campaign for the backing of Conservative Party members, who ultimately select the next prime minister.

Mr Johnson was unwilling to discuss in detail the events of recent days, instead looking ahead to his final few weeks in No 10.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson during a visit to the Francis Crick Institute (Leon Neal/PA)

“I just have to get on and in the last few days or weeks of the job, the constitutional function of the Prime Minister in this situation is to discharge the mandate, to continue to discharge the mandate, and that’s what I’m doing.

“I think the reason we’re here today is because I think … science, technology – our natural genius in this area is one of the many, many things that is going to carry us forward and make sure that our our future is very bright.”

Mr Johnson also sought to stress the achievements of his brief time in Government, referencing the “great, great agenda” his replacement will inherit.

“I know that whatever happens and whoever takes over, there is a great, great agenda to be continued and that we put in some pretty fantastic investments, not just in science but in infrastructure, in skills and in technology, that I think are going to enable us Conservatives, I should say, to keep on with our programme of levelling up and delivering for all the people in this country.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is among those to formally launch her campaign to replace Mr Johnson, as rivals squabble over promises of “fantasy tax cuts”.

The minister pledged to begin cutting taxes “from day one” while billing herself as an experienced candidate to set herself apart from opponents with less Cabinet experience.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to make a final decision on whether to enter the already crowded race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal