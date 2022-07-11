Humza Yousaf: UK Government is distracted by Tory leadership contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Humza Yousaf: UK Government is distracted by Tory leadership contest

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:36 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 2:10 pm
Humza Yousaf has said the UK Government is distracted by the Conservative leadership contest (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Humza Yousaf has said the UK Government is distracted by the Conservative leadership contest (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The UK Government is “distracted” from its duties due to the Tory leadership contest, Health Secretar Humza Yousaf has said.

The SNP minister said a number of Conservatives were “desperate to get their claws into Number 10” in the race to replace Boris Johnson, as coronavirus cases in the UK surge.

Last week, figures showed Scotland had the highest rates of the virus in the UK.

On Friday, the Office for National Statistics said about one in 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to June 29.

Mr Yousaf said he hoped the rate of increase was slowing and the current wave would soon be past its peak.

During a visit to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk, on Monday, he told the PA news agency: “All of those people who either have Government jobs – important jobs within the senior cabinet level or whether it’s junior ministerial level who’ve now thrown their hat in the ring – of course, they’re going to be distracted.

“They’re going to be desperate to get their claws into Number 10 and be the person that is in charge of the Tory party for the foreseeable future.”

He added: “That’s why I’m keen that we don’t get distracted by, frankly, what is a circus down south in terms of the leadership contest and we just concentrate on the day job.”

Mr Yousaf urged people to take “sensible precautions” against the virus.

The surge in Covid cases has particularly put pressure on Scotland’s largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Last week, staff said services were “busier than ever” and hospitals were at more than 90% capacity.

Asked about this, Mr Yousaf said the last fortnight had been “amongst the most pressured two weeks of the entire pandemic”.

A number of factors including summer leave and sickness absence had come together, he said.

The Health Secretary said: “Those factors accumulated and made the last couple of weeks really, really challenging for the health service including in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.”

