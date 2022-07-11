Sir Keir Starmer vows to end charitable status for private schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Keir Starmer vows to end charitable status for private schools

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 1:18 pm
Independent school fees are currently exempt from VAT (Ben Birchall/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to end private schools’ exemption from VAT.

He first committed to the policy in September 2021 but reaffirmed it in a speech in Gateshead on Monday in which he also promised to move away from the “arms race of fantasy economics” on offer from Tory leadership hopefuls.

In a speech that criticised how candidates for the Conservative leadership went along with Boris Johnson’s tax rises, Sir Keir said: “When I say we are going to pay for kids to catch up at school, I also say it’ll be funded by removing private schools’ charitable status.”

Under current rules, independent school fees are exempt from VAT.

Private schools have said the proposals will hit less affluent families in the sector hardest.

Independent Schools Council chief executive Julie Robinson said the proposals would have “the greatest impact on the families who work the hardest to pay the fees” and called the move a “tax on aspiration”.

“Ultimately, the policy would threaten the survival of the smallest independent schools, which operate on tight margins and without large endowments,” she added.

She said that Labour’s policy would reduce the amount of money available to improve state schools.

“In the fifth year of a policy, with independent schools closing and additional pupils moving into the state sector, the Department for Education will be losing more than £400 million per year from the schools budget,” she said.

“Instead of counter-productive tax rises on parents, independent schools want to support state schools by building upon partnership work with their friends and colleagues in the state sector.

“Thousands of these projects are under way, improving education for all, and strengthening bonds between schools. Partnership – not punitive taxes – is the best way for independent schools to contribute to catch-up efforts and create more learning opportunities for all pupils.”

