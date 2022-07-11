Committee writes to UK energy minister on actions to tackle crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Committee writes to UK energy minister on actions to tackle crisis

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 2:48 pm
The committee has written to the UK energy minister over actions taken by Westminster to tackle the energy crisis (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The committee has written to the UK energy minister over actions taken by Westminster to tackle the energy crisis (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee has written to the UK’s energy minister on actions being taken by the UK Government to tackle rising energy prices.

The letter to Greg Hands followed the publication of a report by the committee on Monday. This found that a pandemic-level response to the energy crisis between the Scottish and UK governments is required.

However, the committee said it “could not disregard the extent to which” key elements of discussions undertaken during the inquiry related to matters reserved to Westminster.

The energy minister had previously appeared in front of the Holyrood committee on May 11 to discuss cost increases.

In the letter to Mr Hands, the committee’s convener, Dean Lockhart, said: “Inevitably, some of the evidence we took in April and May has been part-superseded by events and announcements since then.

“But most evidence remains highly relevant to this unfolding situation, rightly described by witnesses as a ‘crisis’ for many households.”

Greg Hands
UK energy minister Greg Hands (Michal Wachucik/PA)

The letter stated that a proposal from the Scottish Government to set up a four-nations joint ministerial group on the matter had been unsuccessful, despite the crisis involving “a number of devolved and reserved matters where communication and joint working would appear important”.

It called on Mr Hands to outline how he would support and work towards such an approach, as well as any meetings he – or his ministerial colleagues – had had with Holyrood counterparts.

The committee said it was concerned that “uncertainty over the future of the Warm Homes Discount Scheme (including whether it will be devolved) has sometimes caused messaging and delivery problems for advice providers”, reiterating the need for a four-nations effort to send out a “clear and positive message”.

Further concern was raised over a “disproportionate number” of pre-payment meters in homes across Scotland, which the committee said could leave many users “especially vulnerable by recent events”.

“We ask the UK Government to consider working with power companies and Ofgem to create a right, under appropriate circumstances, for a householder to have a prepayment meter removed,” the letter said.

“We propose this both in response to the current crisis and on grounds of general fairness.”

The likelihood of further financial assistance over the coming months and the UK Government’s satisfaction towards Ofcom’s risk management processes were also challenged.

