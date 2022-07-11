Low income Scots worry about costs of transport, think tank says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Low income Scots worry about costs of transport, think tank says

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 12:03 am
Scots on low incomes want to see a reduction in car travel, according to the IPPR report (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland needs a fairer transport system as almost two-thirds of Scots on low incomes worry about being able to afford travel, a leading think tank has said.

Research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR Scotland) has said the majority of Scots (56%) with a household income below £15,000 want to see radical change to reduce the reliance on cars.

The data, from a YouGov poll surveyed 498 low-income Scots, found 62% worried about being able to afford transport, while 66% do not believe they are being listened to in decisions about transport in their area.

Now the think tank has urged the Scottish Government to make public transport a more affordable, attractive option by introducing a single ticket or season pass that provides access across all community transport such as trains and buses.

It would replicate European countries such as Germany which offers citizens a nine-euro (£7.61) monthly transport pass in response to the energy crisis.

And encouraging active travel instead of prioritising cars would help reimagine Scottish cities, experts suggest.

The IPPR report suggests that those on low incomes tend to have higher exposure to the negative impacts of transport – despite being less likely to afford a car.

Just 40% of households with a net income of up to £10,000 have access to their own vehicle, compared with 90% of those earning more than £40,000, the report said.

Becca Massey-Chase, report author and principal research fellow, said: “We urgently need to reduce emissions from road transport in Scotland, which makes up 69% of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“At the same time, if we involve people on low incomes in the process, then we can also make our transport system fairer.

“Affordable, accessible, sustainable transport supports people to work, learn, participate in their communities, and access support networks.

“But too many people in low incomes are locked out of these opportunities – this needs to change if Scotland is to meet the twin challenge of building a fairer future and reducing its carbon emissions.”

Philip Whyte, director of IPPR Scotland, said: “People on low incomes are less likely to be able to afford a car, but more likely to suffer the cost of people driving – in terms of their physical safety and health.

“As well as being a huge carbon emitter, our transport system isn’t working for so many people.

“As Scotland looks to reduce emissions from transport, an increased emphasis on policies that tackle the social injustices that our transport system currently perpetuates is sorely needed.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the impact that the cost of living crisis is having across Scotland and we continue to do all we can to ensure people, communities and businesses are given as much support as possible to deal with these rising costs, despite many of the powers required to tackle these issues being reserved to the UK Government.

“We know that transport expenditure poses another – often unavoidable – expense, and our aim is to ensure access to affordable, accessible and sustainable transport across the country.

“We welcome that a majority of people surveyed share our ambition to cut car use and that it will help create a fairer Scotland.

“We recognise the challenge too in ensuring people who need to use public transport the most can afford to do so, without that impinging on other living costs.

“We need more people to choose to use the car less, but also to realise that with current fuel costs, using the car can be more expensive now than using public transport where that is available.

“We will continue to look at ways to make public transport more affordable during this crisis and beyond, including by progressing our Fair Fares review with urgency.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
