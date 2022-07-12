Universal Credit roll-out ‘led to rise in home repossessions and burglaries’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Universal Credit roll-out ‘led to rise in home repossessions and burglaries’

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 10:00 am
A Universal Credit sign on a door of a job centre plus, (Yui Mok/PA)
A Universal Credit sign on a door of a job centre plus, (Yui Mok/PA)

A landmark reform to the UK’s benefits system has led to an unintended rise in home repossessions, burglaries and vehicle crimes, costing society almost half a billion pounds, research suggests.

The introduction of Universal Credit “has imposed large societal costs” through a rise in evictions and crime in England and Wales, according to findings from the University of Sussex Business School.

Researchers estimate the rolling out of the benefit led to a 4% rise in repossession orders from the social housing sector on average across local areas where Universal Credit was introduced – around 6,000 orders in total.

And they say it has resulted in a 2.5% increase on average in economically-motivated crime.

They estimate this includes more than 35,000 burglaries and 25,000 vehicle crimes at a cost of more than £465 million – not including the costs associated with the additional possession orders.

Researchers said the findings indicate that Government policies can have “unintended consequences” on crime when it comes to people who have the least.

The Government said there is “no evidence” that Universal Credit causes crime.

The researchers analysed the staggered roll-out of Universal Credit across all 573 constituencies in England and Wales, quarterly data on repossessions and monthly crime data, and compared areas where the benefit had and had not been introduced.

Their analysis spanned between December 2010 and February 2019, with Universal Credit first rolled out in April 2013 to the simplest cases – new claimants, single, unemployed, non-homeowning claimants and those without children.

They found a positive correlation between these crimes, repossession orders and Universal Credit recipient rates across the local areas.

This was still the case after accounting for any influence of other factors, including austerity policies and the worsening of living standards.

The researchers said the roll-out, due to be completed in 2024, has increased the stringency of the social security system.

Universal Credit is paid monthly in arrears with a five-week minimum wait for the initial payment, and the housing element mainly goes to the recipient rather than directly to the landlord.

But recipients who lack budgeting skills may be unable to make the lump sum stretch over a month, while some may need to use the housing component for other expenses, and the initial delay and sanctions can push people into financial hardship.

Dr Rocco d’Este, one of the authors and a lecturer in Economics at the University of Sussex, said the study found “wide-reaching negative impacts of Universal Credit on recipients’ financial instability and on economically motivated crimes”.

He said: “By focusing on the rollout of Universal Credit across constituencies, targeting first-time predominantly young male claimants, our findings highlight the danger of welfare policies affecting the economic incentives of individuals at the very bottom of the income distribution.

“The work recommends minimising unnecessary payment delays to recipients, which can hugely affect people already struggling.

“In some cases, it may be beneficial to pay benefits weekly rather than monthly, with the housing component of Universal Credit paid directly to the landlord rather than to the recipients.

“Also, our work suggests that imposing financial sanctions on Universal Credit recipients — in the attempt to incentivise their transition toward employment — in some cases may backfire, leading to an increase in acquisitive crimes.”

The study is published in the Journal of Law, Economics, and Organization.

A Government spokesman said: “There is no evidence that Universal Credit causes crime.

“It is a modern benefit which mirrors the world of work, with monthly payments that can adjust to the amount claimants receive as people earn more or indeed less, and there are safeguards in place to help those who are unable to handle their own rent including direct payments to landlords.

“Universal Credit provides a strong financial safety net: it is more generous overall than the old system and makes it easier for people to claim support they are entitled to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal