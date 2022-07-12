Conservative leadership hopefuls warned to take air pollution ‘really seriously’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conservative leadership hopefuls warned to take air pollution ‘really seriously’

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 10:27 am
Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah has warned politicians must not row back on pollution rules (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah has warned politicians must not row back on pollution rules (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Tory leadership candidates must “take air pollution really seriously”, the mother of a London schoolgirl who died after exposure to toxic air has warned.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, whose daughter Ella was nine years old when she suffered a fatal asthma attack in 2013 linked to severe air pollution, has criticised Conservative leadership hopefuls for dismissing green issues.

MPs vying to be the next Prime Minister have largely been silent on the environment – or have suggested rowing back on green policies including the legal target to cut climate emissions to net zero by 2050.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said the net zero target was in the Conservative manifesto in 2019 and was linked to efforts to tackle air pollution.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah has urged Tory leadership candidates to take air pollution seriously (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Many measures to tackle climate emissions, such as switching to electric vehicles and replacing gas boilers with electric heat pumps, also reduce local air pollutants.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah warned candidates: “Stop putting this message out there, that you will get rid of green issues like air pollution.

“Your premiership will fail catastrophically because it’s breaking the health service.”

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said there were health costs of £20 billion a year from conditions related to air pollution, which is linked with early deaths and a host of health problems from asthma to dementia, lung cancer and low birth weight, as well as development issues in children.

“It increases the gap in inequality in health because we don’t breathe the same air,” she warned.

“I want them to say they’re going to take air pollution really seriously,” she told the PA news agency.

She added: “When prospective candidates fob off green issues, they make themselves sound like climate deniers.”

But she also urged: “Even if you’re a climate cynic, just believe in air pollution, it affects everything, environment, transport, education, the economy, health especially.”

A leading clean air campaigner, Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah is pushing for a public health campaign on the issue, stronger action on vehicle idling and tougher legal targets to curb pollutants, warning Government proposals are not strong enough.

A new “Ella’s Law” has been introduced as a Lords’ Private Member’s Bill to establish the right to clean air and join policies on air pollution with proposals to combat the climate emergency.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said that under the Environment Act passed last year, the Government must set new targets for curbing air pollutants by October 31.

“The new Government has to set air quality targets, and whoever is coming in charge needs to understand the scale of the problem,” she warned.

