Labour MP warns over ‘seriously polluted atmosphere’ in Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour MP warns over ‘seriously polluted atmosphere’ in Parliament

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 2:02 pm
Labour MP warns over ‘seriously polluted atmosphere’ in Parliament

A Labour MP has issued a fresh warning over the “seriously polluted atmosphere” in Parliament after spending time wearing a “very sophisticated air quality monitor”.

Barry Sheerman raised concerns over the “very polluted” air quality in the House of Commons, which he claimed was “well above WHO (World Health Organisation) standards”.

Making a point of order in the chamber, the MP for Huddersfield spoke of the potential risks, adding that “other parts where our staff are working are twice as bad”.

Mr Sheerman previously warned of the “deeply poisonous” atmosphere around Westminster as he urged action over air pollution while speaking on national Clean Air Day last month.

Addressing Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Mr Sheerman said: “I think you will be interested particularly in this point of order.

“You will know, because I informed you and other people in the House, that I was wearing over the last days a very sophisticated air quality monitor.

“Mr Speaker, I have to say in this chamber, the quality of the air is very polluted, well above WHO standards, and… other parts where our staff are working are twice as bad. It is a seriously polluted atmosphere.

“We’ve got the summer recess coming up. Could I ask you, Mr Speaker, to see if something could be done, short term and then longer term to protect the people that work in this Parliament.”

Sir Lindsay advised Mr Sheerman to write to Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker, who chairs the Administration Committee.

He said: “What I would say is that I know (he’s) been here longer than anyone I can think in this chamber at the moment.

“He knows the best avenues available to him and I know his letter will already be being penned to Sir Charles and the Admin Committee and I’m sure that they will take seriously on board his findings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal