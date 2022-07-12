MP wants to end ‘unacceptable’ putting down of animals without telling owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MP wants to end ‘unacceptable’ putting down of animals without telling owners

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 2:23 pm
An MP made an appeal to the animal-loving House of Commons Speaker as he called for support for a new law to ensure animals are scanned for microchips before being euthanised.

Conservative MP James Daly wants it to be a legal requirement for vets to scan healthy dogs for a microchip in order to contact their owners before they are put down.

He also called for local councils to be required to scan dead cats found after traffic accidents in order to reunite them with their owners.

Mr Daly, making his third attempt at getting the Bill through the Commons, appealed to the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is known for his menagerie of pets, during his speech.

The Bury North MP, who owns a black Labrador called Bertie, said he was “horrified” when he became aware of the “pandemic” of “healthy dogs being taken to vets and being put down, being euthanised without any reference to their ownership or their microchip being scanned”.

He said: “The rescue back-up provision allows time for comprehensive assessments, healthcare checks, rehoming support and guarantees that any life-ending decision is based on the animal’s best interest with all facts and alternative options known.

“For any dog owner in this place, the idea that our animal could be taken as a healthy animal and be euthanised, either without our consent for whatever reason that may be or that a second option is not sought, I think is something that legislation is needed to remedy.”

Mr Daly said that common practice in disposing of cats killed on the roadside is to put the animal into landfill “without reference to the owner”, adding: “That is not acceptable.”

He said: “Cats are part of our families, are part of who we are, and I know you, Mr Speaker, would agree completely with that.”

Mr Daly said local councils should be given a scanner and required to “bag the cat who had been killed in tragic circumstances, to record where the cat was found, and to scan the microchip”.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle with his new kitten
Sir Lindsay Hoyle with his new kitten (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

He added: “This would allow owners of cats to be reunited with their much-loved pets. If an animal is part of your family, it doesn’t matter what stage of their life it is, you want to know what has happened to it.”

As Mr Daly concluded, Sir Lindsay said: “Can I just say I am fully supportive of what you are trying to do?”

The Commons Speaker recently brought his newest pet into the Commons chamber for a photo shoot.

The Maine Coon kitten is named Attlee after the 1945-51 Labour prime minister.

Sir Lindsay also owns a parrot named Boris, a Patterdale Terrier named Betty and a tortoise named Maggie.

Mr Daly’s Bill was scheduled for a second reading on Friday October 28 but is unlikely to progress through the Commons without Government support.

He has previously attempted to take the Bill through the Commons in September 2020 and March this year.

