UK families ‘nearly £9,000 worse off than in comparable countries’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK families ‘nearly £9,000 worse off than in comparable countries’

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 12:03 am
British families are nearly £9,000 worse off than households in similar economies due to a “toxic combination” of low growth and inequality, according to a think tank (Joe Giddens/PA)
British families are nearly £9,000 worse off than households in similar economies due to a “toxic combination” of low growth and inequality, according to a think tank (Joe Giddens/PA)

British families are nearly £9,000 worse off than households in comparable countries due to a “toxic combination” of low growth and inequality, according to a new report.

A study published by the Resolution Foundation think tank and London School of Economics (LSE) estimates that the income of the typical low- and middle-earning family is a third less – or £8,800 worse off – than in comparable nations.

It found the poorest households are at an even greater disadvantage, with their incomes 40% behind in the comparison against five nations – Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Stagnation Nation, the interim report of the Economy 2030 Inquiry, blames the gap on a triple whammy of low growth, low productivity and high inequality that it says has had “disastrous consequences” for British families.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said: “Britain is a rich country, with huge economic and cultural strengths.

“But those strengths are not being built on, with the recent record of low growth leaving Britain trailing behind its peers.

“This forms a toxic combination with the UK’s high inequality, leaving low- and middle-income households far poorer than their counterparts in similar countries.”

The report reveals that UK pay growth has fallen below zero since the financial crisis and eight million young workers have never experienced a period of sustained rising real wages.

It says that the UK’s productivity gap with France and Germany has almost tripled since 2008 from 6% to 16% – equivalent to an extra £3,700 in lost output per person.

The report shows that while the top 10% of households in Britain are richer than those in many other European countries, middle-income British households are woefully behind.

They are 9% poorer than their counterparts in France, while the poorest fifth of households in Britain are now over 20% worse off than their French and German equivalents.

Mr Bell warned: “We must turn this around, but we are not on track to do so. We underestimate the scale of our relative decline and are far from serious about the nature of our economy or the scale of change required to make a difference. This has to change.”

Alex Beer at the Nuffield Foundation, which is funding the Economy 2030 Inquiry, said the findings show “households in Britain have little resilience in the face of the cost of living crisis”.

“To improve people’s lives, government must reconsider and reframe their approach to the UK economy,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal