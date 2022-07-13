Pent-up demand for health services and holidays helps economy rebound in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pent-up demand for health services and holidays helps economy rebound in May

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 7:58 am Updated: July 13, 2022, 10:36 am
The UK economy staged a better-than-expected rebound in May as demand for health services and holidays offset a cost-of-living hit to spending in shops, according to official figures (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The UK economy staged a better-than-expected rebound in May as demand for health services and holidays offset a cost-of-living hit to spending in shops, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5% in May, rebounding from an upwardly revised 0.2% drop in April, against the 0.3% decline in its initial estimation.

Experts had expected the economy to remain flat in May.

(PA Graphics)
But it is thought the May bounce back may prove short-lived as fears grow that consumer spending will tumble as households tighten their belts in the face of soaring inflation, which has hit a 40-year high of 9.1%.

Newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that, despite May’s better-than-forecast figure, he is not “complacent” about the economic challenges facing the UK.

He said: “I know people are concerned so we are continuing to support families and economic growth.

“We’re working alongside the Bank of England to bear down on inflation and I am confident we can create a stronger economy for everyone across the UK.”

The ONS said growth came after a bounce-back across all three main sectors of the economy – services, manufacturing and construction – with a ramp up in visits to GPs helping counteract the impact of the Government scaling back its Covid Test and Trace programme.

The ONS also said growth in the all-important services sector was boosted as summer holidays were firmly back on the agenda, with output in the travel agency and tour operation industry surging by 11%.

Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Health was the biggest driver, with many more people seeing GPs, despite Test and Trace and the vaccination programmes winding down.

“Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent-up demand for summer holidays.

“There was widespread growth across manufacturing after several tough months, while construction also fared well, with housebuilding and office refurbishment driving growth.”

The growth means that output rose by 0.4% in the three months to May 2022, according to the ONS.

The data showed that growth in consumer-facing services fell by 0.1% in May 2022, driven by a 0.5% fall in retail trade as consumers reined in their spending amid cost pressures.

Overall, services output still grew by 0.4% in May, while manufacturing rose by 1.4% and construction lifted by 1.5%, marking its seventh month of growth.

Ben Jones, lead economist at the CBI business group, warned of volatility in the current GDP data, in particular due to the Queen’s Jubilee bank holidays.

He said: “In reality, CBI surveys and real-time data point to subdued economic momentum.

“The priority of the next prime minister must be getting the economy growing again.”

Martin Beck at the EY Item Club said he still expects the economy to contract between April and June, but said it should avoid a technical recession as defined by two quarters in a row of falling output.

“However, in many respects, the economy will still feel recessionary, with consumers facing a significant and prolonged fall in real incomes, while unemployment is likely to tick up,” he warned.

