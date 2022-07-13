City populations fell as numbers rose in rural areas during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

City populations fell as numbers rose in rural areas during pandemic

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 10:24 am
Figure show that many people left the city for the countryside during the pandemic (PA)
Figure show that many people left the city for the countryside during the pandemic (PA)

The population of Scotland’s largest cities fell during the pandemic while some rural areas saw their numbers rise, reversing a years-long trend.

Estimates from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show the populations of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen fell in the year to June 30, 2021.

The most common moves were from the largest cities to their neighbouring council areas.

In areas like Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute, populations rose for the first time in years.

Aberdeen and Dundee recorded the largest annual falls in their populations at 0.7% each.

Midlothian and East Lothian saw the biggest increase at 1.6% each.

Esther Roughsedge, head of population and migration statistics at NRS, said: “As well as people moving long-term out of cities and into the surrounding areas, there may have been students who have moved back to their parents’ addresses temporarily during the pandemic.

“Another factor could be people who had previously moved updating their address with a GP to make sure they received their Covid-19 vaccination letters.

“Address information from GPs feeds into our migration estimates.

“Future reports will tell us if the areas which have gained population sustain those levels in the years ahead.”

Scotland’s overall population is estimated to have increased 0.25% to 5,479,900.

Ms Roughsedge added: “We currently continue to see Scotland’s population rise, albeit more slowly than before the pandemic.

“However, our most recent projections looking ahead to 2045, published in January, show that if current trends in births, deaths and migration continue, Scotland’s population will start to fall by the end of this decade.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal