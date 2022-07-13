Tom Tugendhat says Tory leadership contest cannot be ‘knife fight in phone box’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Tom Tugendhat says Tory leadership contest cannot be ‘knife fight in phone box’

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: July 13, 2022, 11:38 am
Tom Tugendhat speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at 4 Millbank, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 12, 2022.
Tom Tugendhat speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at 4 Millbank, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 12, 2022.

The contest to be the next prime minister should be a “battle of ideas” rather than a “knife fight in a phone box”, Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat said.

The backbench MP issued a thinly-veiled attack on Rishi Sunak over his refusal to commit to an increased defence spending target but said the contest must not be about “petty politics”.

Mr Tugendhat has pledged to spend 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence and security.

Under plans set out by Boris Johnson, the UK is set to spend 2.5% by the end of the decade, well above the current Nato commitment of 2%, but the issue has become an important factor in a Tory leadership race taking place while war rages between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak said he viewed the Nato target as a “floor and not a ceiling” and noted that spending was set to rise to 2.5% “over time” but refused to put “arbitrary targets” on what he would spend.

But Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Mr Tugendhat told reporters at Westminster: “We will never put the safety of our country in doubt because of bean counters and spreadsheets.

“Security always comes before spreadsheets.”

Asked if he was taking aim at Mr Sunak, he said: “I’m not going to name any names, it’s absolutely up to you to look quite hard at where people are talking about different things and see where people are putting their targets.”

Conservative leadership bid
Tom Tugendhat has promised to spend 3% of GDP on defence and security (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Tugendhat insisted he was confident about his chances in the contest, with support from a range of opinions within the Tory party.

“I’m here to serve the country, I’m not here to serve anything else,” he said

“I’m here to bring a return of service to the United Kingdom – the government serving the people, the Conservative Party serving its members.

“Because this is not about petty politics, this is not some sort of a game. This isn’t just some sort of knife fight in a phone box.

“This is a battle of ideas that is actually going to determine the future of our country.”

