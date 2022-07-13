Johnson raises prospect of early exit from No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson raises prospect of early exit from No 10

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 12:43 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 2:06 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street (PA)

The Tory leadership race may not go the distance and Boris Johnson’s term in No 10 may end before the expected September conclusion of the contest, the Prime Minister has indicated.

At what might be his final Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson suggested his successor could be chosen “by acclamation” rather than requiring the planned vote.

He told MPs he would be leaving office “with my head held high”.

The first round of voting in the leadership contest was taking place on Wednesday afternoon.

Subsequent rounds of voting by MPs will whittle the field of contenders down to a final two, with the membership of the Tory party then deciding on the eventual winner who is due to be named on September 5.

Mr Johnson is expected to face one final session of Prime Minister’s Questions next week, but he raised the prospect that a new leader could be in place before then.

“The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation so it’s possible this will be our last confrontation… it’s possible,” he told Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Johnson defended his record on Brexit, infrastructure projects and supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“It’s perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing, absolutely true,” Mr Johnson said.

“But I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects both nationally and internationally, and I am also proud of the leadership that I have given.

“I will be leaving soon with my head held high.”

Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

The 2016 leadership battle to replace David Cameron ended early without going to a ballot of members.

Theresa May took the keys to No 10 after Dame Andrea Leadsom, her last remaining leadership rival, abandoned her campaign.

On Wednesday, Tom Tugendhat warned his leadership rivals not to do the same in this year’s contest to replace Mr Johnson.

“Whatever happens, whoever ends up being my rival in the last two, let me be absolutely clear: this is no time for any form of deal-doing or anything like that. This has got to go to a membership vote,” he said.

“It absolutely must go all the way because otherwise democracy in the party will be undermined.”

Downing Street said Mr Johnson plans to leave No 10 on September 6 if the next Tory leader is chosen the day before as planned, and does not have plans to skip his final Prime Minister’s Questions next week.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “As things stand, he will still be doing PMQs in his last week.”

A Labour spokesman said: “I’m sure that the Prime Minister would want to take advantage of this opportunity to say a proper farewell to the House next week.”

