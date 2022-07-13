Lib Dems urge changes in handling of deaths in custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems urge changes in handling of deaths in custody

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 12:58 pm
A report published last year said there needs to be an independent inquiry into every death in custody (Niall Carson/PA)
Three key changes in the handling of deaths in custody have been called for by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The party’s justice spokesman, Liam McArthur, confirmed on Wednesday that he has written to Justice Secretary Keith Brown to request the changes.

An independent report published last year said every death in custody requires an independent inquiry, warning the current fatal accident inquiry (FAI) system lacks “family engagement at every step of the journey”.

The investigations should begin immediately after a death and completed “within a matter of months”, the report said.

As it stands, the FAI process has significant delays before beginning a probe into a death.

Earlier this year, analysis by the Lib Dems revealed the average time for completion of an FAI was three years – and some inquiries have remained outstanding after almost 10 years.

Mr McArthur has now asked the Justice Secretary to consider implementing a deadline for the commencement of reviews into custodial deaths, as well as guarantees to families that they will receive necessary support during legal proceedings, and that the reforms will come into effect by the start of 2023.

He said: “Families are facing long waits to discover what happened to loved ones who perished in tragic circumstances.

“I remain deeply concerned about the current state of the fatal accident inquiry system presently tasked with examining deaths in custody, and am sceptical about the claim that ‘real progress’ is being made in improving this process.

“Scottish Liberal Democrat research revealing that some inquiries are remaining outstanding after almost a decade and independent reports suggesting that the FAI system ‘works to normalise suffering and death in prison’ indicate that there is an ongoing need for urgent reform.

“The Government needs to commit to a deadline for kicking off an investigation into a death in custody.

“It also needs to ensure that legal aid will be provided for families and next of kin when investigations into custodial deaths take place.”

