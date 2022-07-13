Doing more of same will not improve lives of non-binary people, say charities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of LGBT charities has told the Scottish Government doing “more of the same” will not improve the lives of non-binary people.

The Scottish Government published its response to recommendations from the non-binary working group.

Ministers accepted nine of the recommendations, partially accepted 15 and pledged to further consider another eight.

Three of the recommendations were rejected because they were deemed not to be deliverable.

But LGBT charities who formed part of the working group have expressed their disappointment at what they see as the Government’s lack of ambition on the recommendations.

A number of the responses referred to actions already being taken by the Scottish Government to deal with issues impacting the non-binary community.

Scottish Trans Alliance manager Vic Valentine welcomed the opportunity to make “wide-ranging recommendations to the Scottish Government”, but added: “It is disappointing how much of the response to our recommendations relies on assuming that existing work will address these barriers.

“The working group set out in detail in its report to the Government how non-binary people are almost never considered in the development of policies or law, or in the design and delivery of services, and the significant impact this has on us.

Equalities minister Christina McKelvie thanked the members of the working group for the report (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“Simply doing more of the same will not bring the meaningful changes needed, or improve people’s lives.”

Dr Mhairi Crawford, the chief executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, said the group was “frustrated” that all of the recommendations were not accepted, adding they will continue to “push for meaningful progress”.

Similarly, LGBT Health and Wellbeing chief executive Mark Kelvin welcomed the Government’s “efforts to engage in meaningful conversation and action in regards to improving the lives of our non-binary community members”.

But he added: “However, we are disappointed in the Government’s lack of recognition of the need for specialised gender identity counselling for trans and non-binary people, which we know to be of necessity to the community.”

One of the recommendations called on ministers to make “person-centred, specialised gender identity counselling services available for trans and non-binary people” and was partially accepted by the Government.

“The Scottish Government will ensure mental health services and support are person-centred, appropriately supporting transgender and non-binary people with a full range of issues including gender identity which may impact their mental health,” said the response.

Mr Kelvin added: “Evidence demonstrates that non-binary people face disproportionate levels of poor mental health and wellbeing and mainstream services are not always best placed to support them.

“Meanwhile, third sector organisations such as ours do our best to meet this need but a lack of strategic or consistent funding, means that we frequently have to close our waitlist to some of Scotland’s most marginalised and increasingly attacked communities.”

Publishing the Scottish Government’s response, equalities minister Christina McKelvie thanked members of the working group for the report, with particular gratitude to those with lived experience.

“We have accepted the majority of the recommendations, partially accepting those with which we agree in principle but not to the full extent suggested by the group,” she added.

“Others we have committed to consider further so we can fully consider their impact or feasibility, and in a few cases we have declined the recommendation as it’s not achievable.

“We want to improve equality and bring about real, positive and lasting change to the lives of non-binary people, and we will now develop an action plan based on the group’s work to set out more fully how we intend to do this.

“I believe that advancing equality for marginalised groups ultimately advances rights for all.

“This is an opportunity to begin improving conditions for the non-binary community as well as other marginalised groups in Scotland.”