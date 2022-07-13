Hunt condemns ‘smears and attacks’ in Tory leadership race after elimination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Hunt condemns ‘smears and attacks’ in Tory leadership race after elimination

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 6:17 pm
Jeremy Hunt has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Jeremy Hunt has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has criticised the remaining Tory leadership contenders for “smears and attacks” after he was knocked out of the contest with the fewest votes in the first ballot of Tory MPs.

The former foreign secretary tweeted: “A gentle word of advice to the remaining candidates: smears & attacks may bring short term tactical gain but always backfire long term.

“The nation is watching & they’ve had enough of our drama; be the broad church & unbeatable, election winning machine that our country deserves.”

In a sign of an increasingly bitter contest, Mr Hunt’s campaign had become the target of attacks from Boris Johnson loyalists over claims of manipulation in the race that will select the next prime minister.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries accused Rishi Sunak’s team of using the “dark arts” following claims they tried to “syphon off” votes to ensure Mr Hunt cleared the threshold to enter the contest because they believed Mr Sunak would beat him in a run-off vote of party members.

Mr Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were eliminated after failing to secure the support of at least 30 MPs in Wednesday’s ballot, leaving six contenders in the race.

Mr Hunt got 18 votes, lower than his initial number of nominations.

Afterwards, the South West Surrey MP thanked his “incredible team of loyal and talented supporters who put their faith in me”.

“It’s become obvious to me you only get one big shot at this, and I had mine in 2019,” he tweeted.

Conservative leadership bid
The eight candidates in the Conservative leadership race prior to Mr Hunt and Mr Zahawi’s elimination (UK Parliament/PA)

The 55-year-old finished second to Mr Johnson in the Conservative leadership contest three years ago.

He also said that “with the amazing array of talent on offer in this contest” he felt “confident that we are on track to win back trust”.

Esther McVey, who was set to become deputy prime minister under the former health secretary should he have been victorious, said the combination of the pair was “clearly not considered the right one”.

“Clearly the combination of Jeremy and me was not considered the right one, but I very much hope that the Parliamentary Party adopts the spirit of what we were trying to achieve – putting together a programme the party can unite behind to win the next election,” the former Cabinet member and MP for Tatton said in a statement.

“The remaining candidates all have immense talent and strengths. I will take some time speaking with them all before deciding who to vote for in the remainder of this election process.”

During his campaign, Mr Hunt promised to slash corporation tax and raise defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2028.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal