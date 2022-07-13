Conservative leadership campaign quotes of the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conservative leadership campaign quotes of the day

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 6:47 pm
“This is not about petty politics, this is not some sort of a game. This isn’t just some sort of knife fight in a phone box. This is a battle of ideas that is actually going to determine the future of our country” – Tom Tugendhat.

“I think it was Margaret Thatcher who said, ‘Every prime minister needs a Willie’. A woman like me doesn’t have one” – Penny Mordaunt.

“We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That’s my economic approach. I would describe it as common-sense Thatcherism. I believe that’s what she would have done” – Rishi Sunak.

“A gentle word of advice to the remaining candidates: smears & attacks may bring short term tactical gain but always backfire long term. The nation is watching & they’ve had enough of our drama; be the broad church & unbeatable, election winning machine that our country deserves” – Jeremy Hunt tweets after coming last in the first ballot.

“Now is the time for colleagues to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need from day one and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine” – A spokeswoman for Liz Truss.

“As far as I can see every Eurosceptic’s heart is with Suella” – Steve Baker, a leading supporter of Suella Braverman.

“I don’t intend to make any further intervention, but I wish all the candidates in the leadership contest the very best of luck” – Nadhim Zawahi.

“I don’t think it’s a setback. At the end of the day he took a big step forward, a brave step forward. Many people, including myself, haven’t got the balls, to be perfectly frank, to put themselves forward. So I respect him massively for having a go at it” – Jonathan Gullis, a backer of Nadhim Zahawi, after the Chancellor was eliminated in the first ballot.

“I think that’s important, that you have somebody who’s fiscally on the right side of the argument, who doesn’t believe that higher taxation is the right answer to every question” – Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg attacks Mr Sunak.

