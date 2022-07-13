Nadine Dorries claims ‘coup’ brought down Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadine Dorries claims ‘coup’ brought down Boris Johnson

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 6:54 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 8:47 pm
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has accused colleagues of staging a ‘coup’ against Boris Johnson (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries has accused fellow Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against Boris Johnson.

The Culture Secretary has been one of the Prime Minister’s most ardent supporters, sticking by him even as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.

Ms Dorries told BBC Panorama: “I was quite stunned that there were people who thought that removing the Prime Minister who won the biggest majority that we’ve had since Margaret Thatcher in less than three years.

“Just the the anti-democratic nature of what they’re doing alone was enough to alarm me.

“And for me it was a coup”.

Ms Dorries made the same claim on Monday, when she also criticised those who moved against Mr Johnson.

“14 million people voted for the Prime Minister and a group of MPs, ministers, the Chancellor, his sitting Chancellor, via what is effectively a coup, removed him,” she told GB News.

Ms Dorries has thrown her weight behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest that will select Mr Johnson’s successor at No 10.

She has led an attack on Ms Truss’ rival, Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as Chancellor last week is seen by Johnson allies as key in ending the Prime Minister’s grip on No 10.

Ms Dorries accused Mr Sunak’s campaign team of using the “dark arts” following claims they tried to “syphon off” votes to ensure Jeremy Hunt cleared the threshold to enter the contest because they believed Mr Sunak would beat him in a run-off vote of party members.

Sajid Javid
Sajid Javid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sajid Javid, whose resignation as health secretary came within minutes of Mr Sunak’s, triggering a mass ministerial exodus that led to Mr Johnson admitting his time was up, denied the move was co-ordinated.

Mr Javid told Panorama: “We hadn’t had any single discussion about it whatsoever. I had a feeling that other people would follow.”

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who is backing Ms Truss in the race, said she should not ask Mr Johnson to serve in her cabinet if she wins.

“He has no desire to put a straitjacket around himself, having to run in accordance with other people’s wishes,” he told LBC radio.

