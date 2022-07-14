LIVE: Tory leadership rivals battle for votes in race to Number 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LIVE: Tory leadership rivals battle for votes in race to Number 10

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 10:59 am
The Tories are electing their new leader, who will replace Boris Johnson in Number 10 as prime minister (PA)
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak came out on top in the first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt in second place and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third.

The other candidates that remain in the contest are equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, MP Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman.

A second vote by Tory MPs takes place later on Thursday, and the last-placed candidate will be eliminated.

Here is the latest in the Tory leadership race:

10.55am

As Tories fight amongst themselves to elect their new leader, whoever takes over in Number 10 will have the backing of their own party – but what about the support of the country? The latest opinion polls show the gap between Labour and the Conservatives is widening.

(PA Graphics)

10.45am

Tom Tugendhat has said he will not withdraw from the Tory leadership race despite coming fifth in the first round of voting.

“I’m still in this fight,” he told reporters in Westminster.

He said picking up 37 votes as a backbencher shows there is an appetite for a “clean start”.

Conservative leadership candidates
Tory MPs will vote on the six candidates again on Thursday, with the person coming last then being eliminated (PA)

10.35am

Liz Truss was questioned on why she had not quit Boris Johnson’s Cabinet last week during the mass exodus of ministers.

“I am a loyal person,” she responded. “I am loyal to Boris Johnson. I supported our Prime Minister’s aspirations.”

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson
Liz Truss said she had supported the ‘aspirations’ of Boris Johnson (PA)

However, while she promised to continue the Government’s levelling-up ambitions, she also pledged a change of tack on the economy and to reverse the planned rise in national insurance.

Ms Truss dodged questions about worries she could be outflanked by rival Penny Mordaunt, instead stressing the wide array of talent the leadership contest is displaying.

10.30am

The Foreign Secretary admitted she does not have a conventional Tory background, but promised to deliver Conservative values while in office.

“I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative,” she said.

“I am ready to be prime minister from day one.”

10.25am

As she launched her campaign for the Tory leadership, Liz Truss stressed her credentials to become prime minister as she vowed to focus on the economy.

Under the banner “Liz for leader”, the Foreign Secretary opened her speech with a clear message: “We are at a critical moment for our country.

“Now is the time to be bold, we cannot have business-as-usual economic management, which has led to low growth for decades.”

To shouts of “hear, hear”, she said it is time to deliver on Brexit and “win the fight for freedom, at home and abroad”.

Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is officially launching her campaign for the Tory leadership (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

10am

Allies of Liz Truss went on the attack against her leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, seizing on scathing comments on the trade minister from former Brexit minister Lord Frost.

He claimed on TalkTV that Ms Mordaunt – his deputy in Brexit talks last year – “did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations”, and “wouldn’t always deliver the tough messages” to the EU when they were required.

Lord Frost said he would therefore have “grave reservations” about whether Ms Mordaunt is fit to be the next prime minister.

The Truss campaign claimed Lord Frost’s warning “is a really serious one”, with Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke adding: “Conservatives – and far more importantly our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

