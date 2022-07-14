Citizens Advice: Pause benefits sanctions until cost-of-living crisis is over

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK Government should pause benefits sanctions until the cost-of-living crisis has been resolved, Citizens Advice Scotland has said.

Advice from the charity on sanctions to Universal Credit rose by 53% in 2021-22, research published on Thursday said.

With inflation rising and impacting on the cost of goods, Citizens Advice said a pause on sanctions – as was seen in the early days of the pandemic – would help people “keep their heads above water”.

“People cannot afford to lose their income for the length of a sanction and the stress of managing during the cost-of-living crisis is only compounded by the fear that a disconnected phone or a lack of bus money might lead to a dramatic loss of income,” the report said.

“Suspending the use of sanctions would give people the peace of mind to keep their heads above water.”

David Scott, the social justice spokesman at Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “Everybody is feeling the squeeze at the moment, with high fuel bills and other inflationary costs, while incomes stagnate.

“But those who rely on support from Universal Credit are amongst the most vulnerable, and that’s why we wanted to focus on them in this report.”

She added: “With food prices still rising and the energy price cap set to increase again in October, the cost-of-living crisis will be with us for many more months.

“But for those who fall into debt and hardship during this time, the effect can be much more long-lasting.

“Low social security payments place people at risk of housing arrears and the devastating effects of homelessness, not to mention the health impacts of starvation, poor or insufficient diets, and cold, unheated homes.

“The marks of that hardship can hold people back for years.

“We need to see investment in social security, to reach adequate levels to support people in need and offer them the chance to live with dignity. This report shows that the current system is failing to do that.”