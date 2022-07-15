Sir Keir Starmer visits Berlin Wall on trip to Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Keir Starmer visits Berlin Wall on trip to Germany

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 9:50 am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a section of the Berlin wall while on a trip to the German capital to meet politicians and business leaders.

Sir Keir was on Friday pictured by the landmark, erected in 1961 by the communist authorities to separate East and West Berlin.

Most of the wall was demolished from 1990 after the two sides of the city were reunited the year before.

Casually dressed, Sir Keir walked along the East Side Gallery, a section of the wall covered in artwork.

It includes a piece painted by Dmitri Vrubel called My God, Help Me To Survive This Deadly Love, which depicts then-leader of the Soviet Union Leonid Brezhnev and former East Germany leader Erich Honecker in a socialist fraternal kiss.

Sir Keir’s visit came ahead of a meeting between the Labour Leader and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The pair are expected to discuss Brexit and mutual economic prosperity between the UK and Germany.

Sir Keir has been joined by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy on the visit (PA)

On Thursday, the first day of his two-day trip to the German capital, Sir Keir met Wolfgang Schmidt, Germany’s federal minister for special affairs, head of the chancellery and commissioner for the Federal Intelligence Service.

He has been joined by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy on the visit.

The pair also visited the Memorial To The Murdered Jews Of Europe, where they took a guided tour around the holocaust memorial.

