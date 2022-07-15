Delayed ferry heads to dry dock in latest stage of construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delayed ferry heads to dry dock in latest stage of construction

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 10:33 am
The Glen Sannox has moved to dry dock for the next three weeks (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Glen Sannox has moved to dry dock for the next three weeks (Jane Barlow/PA)

One of the ferries at the centre of a Scottish Government row has set sail to dry docking to receive the finishing touches to its internal systems.

The MV Glen Sannox is one of two vessels which have been under construction at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

The ferries were expected to have been completed by 2018 but have since been delayed until at least 2023, with costs more than doubling from the original £97 million budget.

The Glen Sannox has now moved a step closer to welcoming passengers on board, and will spend three weeks at the Dales Marine site at nearby Greenock to receive work on its propulsion systems, seals and bow doors.

Glen Sannox
The Glen Sannox will spend three weeks in dry dock (PA)

The ferry will also receive a fresh coat of paint to its hull, before returning from dry dock in early August.

It is scheduled to be delivered for service between March and May 2023.

The second vessel, the as-yet-unnamed hull 802, is set to enter service between October and December next year.

David Tydeman, chief executive at Ferguson Marine, said: “The work being undertaken in collaboration with Dales is another important milestone in the delivery of MV Glen Sannox.

“The sub-waterline and aesthetic works being undertaken show that the ferry is coming along well, and we look forward to welcoming her back to Port Glasgow in August for a continuation of the commissioning programme.

“Our next major milestone is the testing of main engines and generators before October, which will bring the ship to life.”

