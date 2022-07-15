Boris Johnson ordered to hand documents to partygate investigators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson ordered to hand documents to partygate investigators

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 12:35 pm
Boris Johnson has been ordered to handover documents to MPs investigating his claims surrounding partygate (PA)
Boris Johnson has been ordered to hand over a cache of documents to MPs investigating whether he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials.

The Commons Privileges Committee has written to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case demanding details relevant to its inquiry.

These include Mr Johnson’s diaries for eight days during the partying period, email invites, resignation emails and WhatsApp messages, and No 10 entry logs.

Harriet Harman, the senior MP chairing the investigation, wrote to the pair giving them the deadline of August 15 to hand over the documents.

Partygate is among the scandals to have forced Mr Johnson from office (PA)

The Covid law breaking parties in Downing Street were among the scandals to force Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader, and his successor will become the next prime minister in September.

But the committee’s investigation threatens to further tarnish his legacy and could impact on his future as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The request for Mr Johnson’s diary entries relate to dates between May 2020 and January last year when numerous rule-breaking gatherings were held in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The request for No 10 entry logs on June 19 and November 13 2020 centre on Mr Johnson’s birthday gathering, over which he was fined, and an event in his Downing Street flat.

All photos by Mr Johnson’s official photographer Andrew Parsons on the dates in question were also requested.

Electronic invites for any of the events were demanded, as were briefing notes for Commons appearances where Mr Johnson may have misled the House and records of civil servants being disciplined.

So too were details of any relevant documents that may have been deleted.

Downing Street could not guarantee it would provide the committee with all requested evidence.

A No 10 spokesman said: “You will appreciate that we have recently received those letters and requests which we’ll now take a proper look at.

“As we’ve said before, we will assist the committee in their inquiries but once we’ve had the time to look at the letters and requests we’ll set out our response to the committee.”

Oral evidence sessions in the inquiry are expected to begin in the autumn.

