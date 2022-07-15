Pupils who miss first week of school have higher rates of absence overall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pupils who miss first week of school have higher rates of absence overall

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 1:22 pm
Pupils who miss the first days of school at the start of term have poorer attendance overall than their peers, according to new analysis (Alamy/PA)
Pupils who miss the first days of school at the start of term have poorer attendance than their peers overall, according to new analysis.

In a new report from children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza, figures show that pupils with unauthorised absence on any day of the first week of term have an overall unauthorised absence rate of 25%.

The analysis of around 32,000 children from three multi-academy trusts also showed that pupils who missed the second, third and fourth day of a new term were predicted to record an overall absence of around 43%, or 30 days across the term, “significantly more than their peers who attended those first few days”.

And while Fridays are the most common day for pupils to be absent, pupils who miss midweek days from Tuesday to Thursday are more likely to be habitually absent from school.

Pupils who did not miss any sessions of school during the first week of term, in contrast, had an overall unauthorised absence rate of 2%.

Those who missed days near the end of term were associated with an overall absence rate of 20-30%, with lower rates of absence compared to peers who missed days during the first week.

Dame Rachel said her target of 100% attendance in September is not about “blaming parents if the system cannot, at present, support their child attending school” but “about everyone that works with children, and has a responsibility towards them, coalescing around an ambitious target”.

Looking at attendance in the autumn term of 2021, the paper finds that pupils with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) as well as those eligible for pupil premium funding were more likely to have a higher rate of overall absence than their peers.

Dame Rachel said the analysis showed that the “first week of term was critical for getting pupils into school and settled into the school routine”.

She said pupils need to “feel excited and supported to attend school in the first week in September” and that she will be supporting this through the Back Into School campaign.

Dame Rachel said councils need to plan for how they will help vulnerable pupils attend school, while schools themselves should “use the last few weeks of term to ensure that their pupils feel ready for the new school year”.

She said schools should make full use of their data from the first day of term to identify pupils for early intervention on attendance.

The report also said Friday was the most common day for pupils to be off.

Dame Rachel said: “Schools must work with their children and their families to highlight the importance of attending school every day and that, whilst one day may not feel like much, it can make it harder to keep up in classes, as each lesson builds on the previous one.

“Schools could also consider making Fridays more appealing by holding popular clubs or extra-curricular activities at Friday lunchtimes or after school.”

