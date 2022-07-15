Sir Keir Starmer discusses Brexit and Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Keir Starmer discusses Brexit and Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 3:02 pm
Sir Keir Starmer discussed Brexit and Ukraine when he met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer discussed Brexit and Ukraine when he met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has discussed Brexit and Ukraine with the Chancellor of Germany.

The Labour leader met Olaf Scholz for private talks at the headquarters of his left-wing Social Democrat Party (SPD) in Berlin on Friday.

The meeting was said by Labour to have been about building relationships with Germany after Brexit and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The party also said Sir Keir wanted to talk about Labour’s hopes of winning the next general election, plans for Britain and Germany to work more closely together economically, and taking advantage of a move towards environmental sustainability.

The meeting came ahead of an expected confidence vote in the House of Commons on Monday which could see a general election triggered.

Speaking afterwards, Sir Keir said his talks with the Chancellor demonstrated a “contrast” between his party and the Conservatives.

He said: “We don’t fear any of the candidates because the change that the United Kingdom needs is not a change at the top of the Conservative Party.

Keir Starmer visits Germany
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at SPD headquarters in Berlin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We’ve already had 12 years of failure from the Conservative Party. The change we need, the fresh start we need for Britain is a change of Government and therefore I don’t fear any of these leaders.

“And the contrast between them squabbling like cats in a bag, making ludicrous spending commitments, and the Labour Party – united, ready for election, me here speaking to Chancellor Scholtz about how we develop relations between our parties, how we grow our economies, big issues such as Ukraine – the contrast between the two parties has never been starker than it is now.”

Ahead of their meeting, the two men posed for photos inside the SPD headquarters in front of a statue of Willy Brandt, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who served as Chancellor between 1969 and 1974 and leader of the SPD from 1964 to 1987.

Keir Starmer visits Germany
Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Brexit and Ukraine during their meeting in Berlin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The meeting came after Sir Keir visited the Berlin Wall on Friday morning, where he viewed some of the famous artwork.

On Thursday, the first day of his two-day trip to the German capital, the Labour leader met Wolfgang Schmidt, Germany’s federal minister for special affairs, head of the chancellery and commissioner for the Federal Intelligence Service.

Sir Keir is being accompanied on the visit by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

The pair also visited the Memorial To The Murdered Jews Of Europe, where they took a guided tour around the Holocaust memorial before posing for photos with students in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

