Suella Braverman urges her supporters to back Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Suella Braverman urges her supporters to back Liz Truss

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 4:06 pm
Suella Braverman has issued a direct appeal to her supporters in the Tory leadership contest to rally behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (PA)
Suella Braverman has issued a direct appeal to her supporters in the Tory leadership contest to rally behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (PA)

Suella Braverman has issued a direct appeal to her supporters in the Tory leadership contest to rally behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Attorney General, who was eliminated in the second round of voting on Thursday, said that, out of the remaining candidates seen as coming from the right of the party, Ms Truss is best-placed to make it into the final ballot of party members.

She heaped praise on Kemi Badenoch, the former equalities minister, describing her as a “great woman” who could do a fantastic job as prime minister “one day”.

Liz Truss at the launch of her leadership campaign
Liz Truss at the launch of her leadership campaign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But she said Ms Truss, who has been in the Cabinet for eight years, is ready to take the reins of power and would not need to “learn on the job”.

Ms Braverman’s appeal will come as a welcome boost to Ms Truss, who needs to pick up a significant slice of her 27 votes from the second round if she is to make up ground on the frontrunners Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

In her message to supporters, Ms Braverman said: “Kemi is a great woman and a friend. She could do a fantastic job as PM one day but we need to look realistically at the numbers.

“Liz and Kemi are not both going to make it into the final two. So a decision needs to be made to back one of them. The one we should back, I’d argue, is the one who can get to the final round. Liz can, Kemi cannot.

“Liz is undeniably the better placed candidate to get to the voluntary party round and fight there for the things that all three of us believe. And it’s exactly our common beliefs which must come before the ambitions of any one of us.

“Liz, additionally, is ready now to be PM. She won’t need to learn on the job. And the job is hard and needs to be done properly. The party has had a difficult six years and stability is urgently and swiftly needed.”

In what appeared to be a further swipe at Ms Mordaunt – who she has criticised for her views on transgender rights – Ms Braverman praised Ms Truss for her stance on identity politics.

“From personal experience, Liz has consistently and sincerely been on the right side of the identity politics argument,” she said.

“She has been in public and in private, and I personally have always been able to rely upon her to stand up for the truth and the facts – however unpopular or unfashionable that has momentarily been.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal