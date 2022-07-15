Will you join Sunak’s campiaign? Spelling gaffe teased on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will you join Sunak’s campiaign? Spelling gaffe teased on social media

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 4:33 pm
Rishi Sunak at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader (PA)
Rishi Sunak at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader (PA)

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has drawn mockery from social media users after an unfortunate spelling mistake at an online hustings event encouraged voters to “join the campiaign”.

The mis-spelling of the word “campaign” appeared over the former chancellor’s shoulder during a live stream on Friday afternoon, beneath which messages stated the candidate will “restore trust, rebuild the economy” and “reunite the country”.

Next to a QR code, the promotional material read: “Scan me to join the campiaign.”

Mr Sunak is the frontrunner in the Conservatives’ leadership race, with 101 votes in the second ballot, but the mistake drew ire from some on Twitter.

“I thought it had to be a joke. I thought it had to be photoshopped,” tweeted British author Tony Lee.

“My favourite part is, while this is behind him, he claims he is a ‘perfectionist’. Um…”

Others suggest Mr Sunak should have “employed a proof reader”, while another user offered him “bottom marks for spelling”.

Twitter user @andrew_lilico quipped: “Irony: Sunak saying his big weakness is too much attention to detail whilst sitting in front of a QR code about his “CAMPIAIGN”.

Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, started his campaign to be the next Conservative leader on July 8 and was speaking during a live question and answer session held by ConservativeHome – at which all the remaining candidates were quizzed by Paul Goodman, the former MP and editor of the right-wing blog.

The other contenders include Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – with the leader set to be announced on September 5.

