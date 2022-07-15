Twitter spots Liz Truss recreating Thatcher outfit at Tory leadership debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twitter spots Liz Truss recreating Thatcher outfit at Tory leadership debate

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 10:37 pm
Hundreds of viewers took to the social media platform to point out the striking similarity (PA)
Twitter users were quick to spot Liz Truss seemingly recreating an outfit of Margaret Thatcher’s for her appearance at Channel 4’s Tory leadership debate.

The Foreign Secretary donned a black blazer and white shirt with a large bow for the event on Friday, matching exactly what the former Conservative prime minister wore in a 1979 election broadcast.

Hundreds of viewers took to the social media platform to point out the striking similarity.

One tweet, which garnered more than 4,500 likes, wrote: “Liz Truss has recreated Margaret Thatcher’s appearance from her 1979 election broadcast down to the last detail.”

Another joked: “Liz Truss’s Margaret Thatcher Tribute Act is available for hire”.

Ms Truss joined fellow Tory leader contenders Tom Tugendhat, Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt for the first live televised debate, hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Asked when she had stood up for integrity and honesty, Liz Truss told the debate: “I stood by Boris Johnson, of course, I raised issues with him in private, but I supported him for the leadership election.”

Conservative leadership bid
Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss arrives at the debate on Friday (PA)

“I was part of his Cabinet and I owed him my loyalty.”

She also appeared to take a swipe at Mr Sunak’s record as chancellor in her final remarks.

Speaking after the ex-chancellor, she said: “We face grave challenges as a country, the worst economic crisis for a generation, an appalling war perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine, after decades of very slow growth.

“Now is not the time for a continuity of our current economic policy.

“We need to be bold, we need to do things differently, we need to cut taxes, we need to unleash growth, and we need to unleash the potential of all of the people across our great country.”

